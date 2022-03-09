A 15-point second half lead vanishes as Nebraska's magic runs out at Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska was rolling again.

A huge spurt in the first half gave the Huskers a double-digit lead on Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Even as the Wildcats rallied, a Kobe Webster three-pointer put the Huskers up 15 points with a little more than 15 minutes to play.

And like that, it was gone.

After Trey McGowens' wild shot at the end bounced away and the buzzer sounded as the rebound bounced around on the floor, Northwestern walked off the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a 71-69 win Wednesday night.

The Huskers, as they had for the last two weeks, were rolling.

But after Webster's three made it a 50-35 Husker lead with 15:28 left, Nebraska's offense dried up.

The Huskers made just four field goals the rest of the way.

Northwestern snapped off a 14-0 run in less than three minutes after Webster's three, and things stayed tight to the end as a Nebraska defense that created havoc in the first half began losing Northwestern players and giving up offensive rebounds in the second.

The loss left Nebraska with a final record of 10-22, and a bitter taste after a rousing three-game winning streak to end the regular season gave the team hope they could make a run in Indy.

That run didn't materialize after Northwestern outscored the Huskers 46-30 in the second half.

Alonzo Verge finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists for Nebraska, and was often NU's only offensive threat in the final 15 minutes. Nebraska had two non-Verge field goals after going up 15.

Derrick Walker tied his career high with 16 points, and added seven rebounds for NU. He and Verge were the only Huskers in double figures.

Freshman Bryce McGowens, after missing the Wisconsin game with a wrist injury, struggled in his return to the starting lineup, going 2-for-10 from the floor for six points.

But it was McGowens' tough runner with 1:35 left that got Nebraska within 69-67, and after a Northwestern turnover, Verge hit a pair of free throws with 1:01 left to tie the game.

NU wouldn't score, and wouldn't get a good look on offense, the rest of the way.

Boo Buie scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Northwestern (15-15). Pete Nance added 14 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

Check back for updates to this story.

