A Lincoln man caught in Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook's stolen SUV last year with more than an ounce and a half of methamphetamine and a gram of cocaine has received prison time for it.

Tuesday, Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn sentenced Rondale King, 39, to 2 to 4 years in prison for possession of meth with intent to deliver in that case, plus 1  to 2 years more on two other unrelated meth cases.

King pleaded guilty to the drug charges. The theft charge was dismissed.

Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender John Jorgensen said King's life unraveled over a short period of time when he started using drugs. But he since has completed residential treatment and started an intensive outpatient program that he hoped to continue on probation.

King said he wanted to take his life back in a positive way.

Colborn said he hoped King continued down that path, but he'd been caught with a large amount of methamphetamine in a stolen $60,000 car.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln police arrested King on Aug. 6, 2018, after the coach's university-leased 2018 Lexus GX was tracked by GPS to an apartment building near 27th and Vine streets, according to an affidavit for his arrest.

The SUV had been stolen from the Devaney Sports Center parking lot about a week earlier.

After police arrested King on suspicion of theft, they smelled marijuana coming from the SUV at a tow lot and searched it, finding the drugs and $180 cash, the affidavit said.

