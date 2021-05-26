Logsdon putting finishing touches on career at Nebraska that spans 40-plus years

Pat Logsdon, Nebraska's deputy athletic director-senior woman administrator, will put the finishing touches on a more than four-decade career in collegiate athletics when she officially retires on Aug. 2.
The university made the announcement Wednesday.
Logsdon, who has served in a variety of roles during her 42-year career at NU, served as the school's senior female administrator since 2008. She acts as a liaison between Nebraska athletics and the NCAA and Big Ten Conference, while also representing the Huskers on the Big Ten Sports Management Committee.
“It has been an honor to serve the Nebraska athletic department and spend my entire career in athletics at a school I love,” Logsdon said in a prepared statement. “Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work with so many talented and dedicated professionals and develop great friendships and long-lasting relationships. I have also had the good fortune to work with tremendous coaches and great student-athletes who have achieved at the championship level in their sport and in the classroom.”
Logsdon, whose current duties include the department’s Gender Equity and Diversity and Inclusion plans, began her career with Nebraska athletics in 1979. She worked directly with the Nebraska football program for 23 seasons. In 1997, then-head coach Tom Osborne chose her as NU's director of football operations, making Logsdon the first female in Division I to serve in that capacity.
In 2003, Logsdon transitioned into an expanded role across Nebraska athletics, serving as associate athletic director for administration. She maintained that role until 2008.
“Everyone who has worked with Pat Logsdon knows she is a true professional who always looks out for the best interests of our student-athletes, coaches, the athletic department and the University of Nebraska,” NU athletic director Bill Moos said. “She has played a key role in decisions that have led to the success of Husker athletics for many years. We will miss Pat, and she will be difficult to replace, but we wish her all the best in her retirement.”
Nebraska’s senior administrator over Nebraska’s Life Skills area, Logsdon coordinates student-athlete surveys and exit interviews. She also serves as the sport administrator for women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s gymnastics, as well as the powerful volleyball program.
“Pat Logsdon has worked hard to help Nebraska Volleyball Dream Big,” coach John Cook said. “We have come to her with many crazy ideas, and she never said ‘no’ until we explored all options. We at Nebraska Volleyball appreciate and will miss her friendship, work ethic, 24/7 availability, her emotional support, working with the Big Ten Conference, and the celebrations after winning National Championships.”