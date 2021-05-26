Logsdon putting finishing touches on career at Nebraska that spans 40-plus years

In 2003, Logsdon transitioned into an expanded role across Nebraska athletics, serving as associate athletic director for administration. She maintained that role until 2008.

“Everyone who has worked with Pat Logsdon knows she is a true professional who always looks out for the best interests of our student-athletes, coaches, the athletic department and the University of Nebraska,” NU athletic director Bill Moos said. “She has played a key role in decisions that have led to the success of Husker athletics for many years. We will miss Pat, and she will be difficult to replace, but we wish her all the best in her retirement.”

Nebraska’s senior administrator over Nebraska’s Life Skills area, Logsdon coordinates student-athlete surveys and exit interviews. She also serves as the sport administrator for women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s gymnastics, as well as the powerful volleyball program.

“Pat Logsdon has worked hard to help Nebraska Volleyball Dream Big,” coach John Cook said. “We have come to her with many crazy ideas, and she never said ‘no’ until we explored all options. We at Nebraska Volleyball appreciate and will miss her friendship, work ethic, 24/7 availability, her emotional support, working with the Big Ten Conference, and the celebrations after winning National Championships.”

