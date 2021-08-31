You can now play as the Huskers on Madden. Here's a look at Nebraska's roster

Nebraska is one of 10 college football programs included in the EA Sports Madden video game franchise's rollout of a limited-time feature.
The 2022 game's Campus Legends mode allows gamers to play with college teams made up of program greats. The Huskers join Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and USC.
For Nebraska, that means Ndamukong Suh, Tommie Frazier, Irving Fryar and more. The rosters are mostly comprised of current NFL players, such as Lavonte David, and include some "legend" players like Ahman Green.
The feature is available until Sept. 27.
Here's a look at Nebraska's roster — and here is where you can find all rosters.
Offense
QB Tommie Frazier (Legend player)
HB Ahman Green (Legend player)
HB Rex Burkhead (Houston Texans)
FB Andy Janovich (Cleveland Browns)
WR Stanley Morgan (Cincinnati Bengals)
WR Irving Fryar (Legend player)
LT Brenden Jaimes (Los Angeles Chargers)
LG Richie Incognito (Las Vegas Raiders)
C Nick Gates (New York Giants)
RG Alex Lewis (New York Jets)
RT Brent Qvale (Tennessee Titans)
Defense
LE Randy Gregory (Dallas Cowboys)
DT Ndamukong Suh (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
DT Maliek Collins (Houston Texans)
DT Freedom Akinmoladun (Free agent)
RE Carlos Davis (Pittsburgh Steelers)
LOLB Luke Gifford (Dallas Cowboys)
MLB Lavonte David (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
MLB Will Compton (Free agent)
ROLB Nathan Gerry (Free agent)
CB Prince Amukamara (Free agent)
CB Chris Jones (Tennessee Titans)
CB Lamar Jackson (Free agent)
SS Joshua Kalu (New York Giants)
Special teams
K Brett Maher (Free agent)
P Sam Koch (Baltimore Ravens)