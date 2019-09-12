Nebraska's got plenty at stake on the field over the next four weeks, but it's also shaping up to be a key in-season recruiting stretch.
The Cornhuskers are at home three of the next four Saturdays and at least two -- and potentially all three -- will be afternoon or evening kickoffs.
Saturday against Northern Illinois, of course, is a 7 p.m. kick, Oct. 5 against Northwestern is a late afternoon start and in between, NU is hoping for a primetime slot against Ohio State on Sept. 28, which would turn into easily the biggest in-season recruiting weekend of the season.
"This is big," Frost said of the coming stretch. "Any time we can get recruits on campus and have them see the environment, see the best fans in the country, it’s great. So we’ll have some this week and again for Ohio State and again for the next home game. This is a big stretch for us as far as that goes."
Kickoff time for the Ohio State game will be announced Monday and, if it's an evening kickoff, there could be double-digit official visitors. In the meantime, the Huskers are hosting their first in-season officials of the year this weekend.
The official visit counter starts over after the June evaluation period and NU used its full allotment last year, so it has 56 to use between now and the end of next summer.
Nebraska has landed several of its top overall targets so far for 2020 -- players like quarterback Logan Smothers, tackle Turner Corcoran, defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher and in-state wide receiver Zavier Betts -- but has a modest 10 members in a class that ranks No. 52 nationally by Rivals and No. 51 by the 247Sports Composite.
Here's a look at who is expected on campus:
Outside linebacker Regen Terry (Florence, Arizona)
Terry is returning to campus, this time on an official visit, he confirmed via message to the Journal Star. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder made the trek to Lincoln in June and took in one of NU's camps and now he'll be back as his recruitment continues to progress.
Terry is highly thought of by Nebraska's staff and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. He is rated a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals.
In late July, Terry announced a top six schools of Nebraska, Utah, Kansas State, Boise State, home-state Arizona and Boston College.
According to his 247Sports recruiting profile, this is Terry's first official visit.
Defensive back Henry Gray (Miami, Florida)
Gray plays his high school ball at Miami Central High and is making his first known trip to Lincoln this weekend, coach Roland Smith confirmed to the Journal Star.
The 6-0, 180-pounder hasn't been been among the most visible NU defensive back targets so far this cycle, but he plays at a powerful program in an area that Husker secondary coach Travis Fisher knows like the back of his hand.
Gray is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and the 247Sports Composite index. Rivals pegs him as the No. 210 overall player in the country and the No. 20 cornerback nationally.
He spent some time on Ohio State's campus this spring and some in the recruiting industry thought he was close to verbally committing to Florida after a summer visit, but Gray now is slated to travel to Lincoln.
Defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu (Lawndale, California)
Tuipulotu is visiting campus this weekend, too, according to Rivals.
The 6-3, 265-pounder is conisdered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. Nonetheless, he has an impressive offer list that includes almost the entire Pac-12 conference, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt and severl others.
As a junior, Tuipulotu was credited with 95 tackles (24 for loss) and nine sacks in 14 games for Lawndale High, according to MaxPreps.
According to his 247Sports profile, this is Tuipulotu's first official visit.
In addition to the official visitors, Nebraska will host a big group of unofficials, too. That will include the typical contingent of in-state players, 2021 defensive end Ryan Keeler (LaGrange Park, Illinois) and junior college pass-catcher DeShawn Hanika (Butler C.C.), who does not currently hold a Husker offer but worked out at a Friday Night Lights camp in June.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|LB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|***
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|***