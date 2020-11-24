Wisconsin-Minnesota cancellation means the Badgers are eliminated from Big Ten title contention

Another Big Ten football game is off the board because of COVID-19, and this one will have an effect on the West division race.
Minnesota's game at Wisconsin, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled Tuesday because the Gophers are dealing with positive COVID-19 cases. Minnesota did not practice Monday.
Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle, president Joan Gabel and athletic medical director Brad Nelson opted against playing the game after consulting with Big Ten officials.
Wisconsin (2-1) is now ineligible to play in the Big Ten championship game because it will fall under the required six games needed to qualify. The Badgers entered the week a game behind Northwestern in the Big Ten West standings. Northwestern (5-0) holds the tiebreaker after Saturday's 17-7 win against UW.
Northwestern only needs to win one of its final three games to clinch the Big Ten West division.
Breaking: Minnesota at #Badgers is a no-go.— Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) November 24, 2020
A Wisconsin victory against Northwestern certainly would have created an interesting layer to an already very strange season.
Wisconsin had to cancel games against Nebraska (Oct. 31) and Purdue (Nov. 7) following a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
Minnesota, meanwhile, is scheduled to play Northwestern on Dec. 5 and at Nebraska on Dec. 12.
The Big Ten has not had a full slate of games since the first weekend (Oct. 23-24) because of cancellations related to the virus.
Only Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers, Penn State, Northwestern, Iowa and Illinois have not had their schedules interrupted by COVID-19.
This will mark the first season since 1906 that hasn’t included a Wisconsin-Minnesota matchup, a decorated Big Ten rivalry in which the two teams play for Paul Bunyan's Axe. President Theodore Roosevelt decided the most intense college football rivalries shouldn’t be played that year due to injuries and deaths on the field.
Wisconsin and Minnesota have faced each other 129 times, making it the most-played series involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Wisconsin leads the series 61-60-8.
