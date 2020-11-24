Wisconsin-Minnesota cancellation means the Badgers are eliminated from Big Ten title contention

Another Big Ten football game is off the board because of COVID-19, and this one will have an effect on the West division race.

Minnesota's game at Wisconsin, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled Tuesday because the Gophers are dealing with positive COVID-19 cases. Minnesota did not practice Monday.

Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle, president Joan Gabel and athletic medical director Brad Nelson opted against playing the game after consulting with Big Ten officials.

Wisconsin (2-1) is now ineligible to play in the Big Ten championship game because it will fall under the required six games needed to qualify. The Badgers entered the week a game behind Northwestern in the Big Ten West standings. Northwestern (5-0) holds the tiebreaker after Saturday's 17-7 win against UW.

Northwestern only needs to win one of its final three games to clinch the Big Ten West division.

A Wisconsin victory against Northwestern certainly would have created an interesting layer to an already very strange season.

Wisconsin had to cancel games against Nebraska (Oct. 31) and Purdue (Nov. 7) following a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.