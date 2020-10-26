 Skip to main content
UW coach Chryst confident potential positive COVID-19 case won't threaten game vs. Huskers
UW coach Chryst confident potential positive COVID-19 case won't threaten game vs. Huskers

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) talks with Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during pre-game warmups on Nov. 16, 2019 at Memorial Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Wisconsin may or may not have redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz at the controls when the No. 9 Badgers visit Nebraska this weekend. 

UW head coach Paul Chryst, though, is confident that his program's trip to Memorial Stadium will happen as scheduled. 

Mertz, the talented redshirt freshman who threw five touchdowns in his first career start Friday night against Illinois, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is awaiting the result of a confirmatory test. If that comes back positive, too, Mertz will miss the game this weekend and at least two more due to the Big Ten's protocols, which guarantee a player is out at least 21 days.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Monday said that his Husker program is no stranger to false positives in the Big Ten's daily rapid antigen testing program. 

"I hope for their sake that he's OK and just for his health that he's OK," Frost said. "We've had false positives here, too, and my guess is that's what it is.

"Whether he plays or not, they've got a lot of really good players and a really good team and I don't think their offense would really change even if he wasn't playing."

A confirmed positive test would also heighten concerns about an outbreak within the team, but Chryst said he is not concerned about that currently. 

“I feel confident in everything that is happening right now,” Chryst said during a Monday news conference. “We’re going with that. I feel confident going forward this week.”

