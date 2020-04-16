Who you got? Crouch, Frazier headline Spring Game simulation rosters

Nebraska is holding a video game simulation of its Red-White Spring Game on Saturday afternoon, featuring dueling lineups of all-time great Cornhuskers.
The 1 p.m. affair, which is set to stream on NU's Facebook, Instagram and Twitch accounts, will be between the typical Red and White teams.
Let's take a look at the lineups.
Red Offense
QB -- Tommie Frazier
RB -- Mike Rozier and Ameer Abdullah
FB -- Joel Mackovicka
WR -- Irving Fryar and Kenny Bell
TE -- Junior Miller
LT -- Zach Wiegert
LG -- Aaron Taylor
C -- Dominic Raiola
RG -- Bob Brown
RT -- Marvin Crenshaw
Returner -- Bobby Newcombe
Punter -- Sam Koch
Kicker -- Kris Brown
Red Defense
DE -- Grant Wistrom
DT -- Larry Jacobson
DT -- Jason Peter
DE -- Trev Alberts
LB -- Demorrio Williams
LB -- Barrett Ruud
LB -- Jerry Murtaugh
CB -- Keyuo Craver
CB -- Prince Amukamara
S -- Nate Gerry
S -- Josh Bullocks
White offense
QB -- Eric Crouch
RB -- Ahman Green
RB -- Jeff Kinney
FB -- Cory Schlesinger
WR -- Johnny Rodgers
WR -- Stanley Morgan Jr.
TE -- Matt Herian
LT -- Daryl White
LG -- Will Shields
C -- Dave Rimington
RG -- Dean Steinkuhler
RT -- Kevin Clark
All-purpose -- Nate Swift
KR/PR -- DeJuan Groce
P -- Sam Fultz
PK -- Alex Henrey
I don't know what I'm more thankful for...getting to be on the cover or not having to face the White Team defense. Good luck @TouchdownTommie 😂#Huskers #GBR ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/k4qLtWwmsm— Eric Crouch (@croucheric) April 16, 2020
White Defense
DE -- Willie Harper
DT -- Rich Glover
DT -- Ndamukong Suh
DE/OLB -- Broderick Thomas
LB -- Ed Stewart
LB -- Lavonte David
LB -- Carlos Polk
CB -- Ralph Brown
CB -- Fabian Washington
S -- Mike Minter
S -- Mike Brown
