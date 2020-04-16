You are the owner of this article.
Who you got? Crouch, Frazier headline Spring Game simulation rosters
Who you got? Crouch, Frazier headline Spring Game simulation rosters

1993, 1994 and 1995: Tommie Frazier

Tommie Frazier helped the Huskers to two national championships. His iconic 75-yard touchdown run in the Fiesta Bowl against Florida is among the best ever by a Husker. That run helped him rush for an NCAA quarterback bowl-record 199 yards in a 62-24 rout of the Gators.

 Julie Koch

Nebraska is holding a video game simulation of its Red-White Spring Game on Saturday afternoon, featuring dueling lineups of all-time great Cornhuskers. 

The 1 p.m. affair, which is set to stream on NU's Facebook, Instagram and Twitch accounts, will be between the typical Red and White teams. 

Let's take a look at the lineups. 

Red Offense 

QB -- Tommie Frazier 

RB -- Mike Rozier and Ameer Abdullah

FB -- Joel Mackovicka 

WR -- Irving Fryar and Kenny Bell 

TE -- Junior Miller 

LT -- Zach Wiegert 

LG -- Aaron Taylor 

C -- Dominic Raiola 

RG -- Bob Brown 

RT -- Marvin Crenshaw 

Returner -- Bobby Newcombe 

Punter -- Sam Koch 

Kicker -- Kris Brown 

Red Defense 

DE -- Grant Wistrom 

DT -- Larry Jacobson 

DT -- Jason Peter 

DE -- Trev Alberts 

LB -- Demorrio Williams 

LB -- Barrett Ruud 

LB -- Jerry Murtaugh 

CB -- Keyuo Craver 

CB -- Prince Amukamara 

S -- Nate Gerry 

S -- Josh Bullocks 

White offense 

QB -- Eric Crouch

RB -- Ahman Green 

RB -- Jeff Kinney 

FB -- Cory Schlesinger 

WR -- Johnny Rodgers 

WR -- Stanley Morgan Jr. 

TE -- Matt Herian 

LT -- Daryl White 

LG -- Will Shields 

C -- Dave Rimington 

RG -- Dean Steinkuhler 

RT -- Kevin Clark 

All-purpose -- Nate Swift 

KR/PR -- DeJuan Groce 

P -- Sam Fultz 

PK -- Alex Henrey 

White Defense 

DE -- Willie Harper 

DT -- Rich Glover 

DT -- Ndamukong Suh 

DE/OLB -- Broderick Thomas 

LB -- Ed Stewart 

LB -- Lavonte David 

LB -- Carlos Polk 

CB -- Ralph Brown 

CB -- Fabian Washington 

S -- Mike Minter 

S -- Mike Brown 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

