Watch now: Ex-Husker Roby nearly knocks defender out of shoes with highlight dunk

It was uncertain during NBA preseason play if Isaiah Roby would make the Oklahoma City roster for the regular season.
Now it may be hard to keep the ex-Husker off the floor.
Roby, making his season debut with the Thunder, scored a career-high 19 points and added seven rebounds in the team's 118-107 loss to Orlando on Tuesday night.
Roby started for the Thunder, made 9 of 12 shots and added two blocks. His night included what we'd call a "SportsCenter" top-10 play of the night — a dunk that started by nearly knocking the Magic's Nikola Vucevic out of his shoes.
