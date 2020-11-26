 Skip to main content
Watch now: Dave Rimington, Nebraska football get shoutout during Washington-Cowboys game
Watch now: Dave Rimington, Nebraska football get shoutout during Washington-Cowboys game

  • Updated
APTOPIX Washington Cowboys Football

Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) and J.D. McKissic (41) celebrate McKissic's touchdown Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.

 RON JENKINS, The Associated Press

Thursday's NFL game between Washington and the Dallas Cowboys had some Nebraska flavor to it. The Cowboys have former Husker Randy Gregory back in the mix defensively.

But it was a play executed by the Washington football team that will have veteran Husker fans feeling warm and tingly inside.

Washington ran its version of the "fumblerooski" during the first half in Arlington, Texas. It was play made famous by ex-Husker center Dave Rimington and Tom Osborne.

"That's the ol' 'fumblerooski' from Dave Rimington and Nebraska back in the '80s," Troy Aikman said on the Fox broadcast.

