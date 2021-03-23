Watch now: Bootle turns in 4.38-second 40-yard dash plus other Husker pro day observations

Dicaprio Bootle called his shot Monday and backed it up Tuesday.
One day after saying he planned to run his way into the NFL, the former Nebraska defensive back ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds unofficially.
The 32-game starter at NU said the day before that he planned to crack the 4.4-second mark and did so as part of an all-around solid pro day at the Hawks Championship Center.
Bootle added a 36.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 6-inch broad jump and did 16 repetitions on the bench press.
The Miami native and four of his former teammates — running back Dedrick Mills, tight end Jack Stoll and offensive linemen Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes — performed in front of scouts from 23 NFL franchises in the weight room and on the practice field. Each of them did some individual position drill work, too.
Some other notes and observations:
* Farniok, who told reporters Monday he weighed about 312 pounds, turned in a solid performance all around, highlighted by a 33-inch vertical jump and 38 repetitions on the bench press. He ran the 40-yard dash in the 5.1-5.2 range unofficially and looked smooth through the agility drills.
* Jaimes said Monday he was right about 300 pounds. He logged a 30.5-inch vertical and did 25 repetitions on the bench. He did not run the 40 on Tuesday, telling scouts in attendance that he felt some tightness in his right calf and his back after completing the broad jump in the weight room.
He was able to go through the agility drills and some simple hand striking work with Farniok.
* Mills clocked in at the mid-to-upper 4.5-second range in the 40-yard dash, not blistering, but not outside the norm for running back prospects, particularly ones that play at north of 200 pounds. He said he wanted to show scouts that he catches the ball naturally and did pretty extensive route-running work after the timed runs and agility drills. He does catch the ball with his body and let a few hit the ground, but overall likely felt good about his day.
* Stoll was solid all around, running in the 4.6-second range in the 40-yard dash, adding a 9-11 broad jump and showing strong, confident hands in pass-catching work. The Colorado native, remember, injured his knee against Ohio State in Nebraska's season opener against Ohio State back in October and wore a brace throughout the season after missing one game.
Stoll never put up huge numbers at NU, but if he can hold up in the run game and prove himself on special teams, he should at least get a look at the next level.
* Several coaches and players were on hand to watch the quintet work out, including head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and secondary coach Travis Fisher.
A bunch of players hung out and watched, including a group of defensive backs like Cam Taylor-Britt and former Husker Lamar Jackson, who just finished his rookie season with the New York Jets, keeping a close eye on Bootle.
Other guys like tight end Austin Allen, linebacker Will Honas, young players including Randolph Kpai, Gabe Ervin and Alante Brown and several others watched from the field and the balcony, as well.
It's a light week for the current players after winter conditioning wrapped up a few days ago and before they gather to kick off spring ball next week.
Week 0 /// Illinois
When: Aug. 28
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 2 /// Buffalo
When: Sept. 11
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 /// at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 /// Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 /// Northwestern
When: Oct. 2
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 /// vs. Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 /// at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 /// Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 /// Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 11 /// Southeastern Louisiana
When: Nov. 13
Where: Memorial Stadium
Southeastern Louisiana in 2020: 2-2 (split-schedule concludes in April)
The last time the Huskers and Lions met: No previous matchups
Week 12 /// at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 /// Iowa
When: Nov. 26
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.