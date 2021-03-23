Watch now: Bootle turns in 4.38-second 40-yard dash plus other Husker pro day observations

* Jaimes said Monday he was right about 300 pounds. He logged a 30.5-inch vertical and did 25 repetitions on the bench. He did not run the 40 on Tuesday, telling scouts in attendance that he felt some tightness in his right calf and his back after completing the broad jump in the weight room.

He was able to go through the agility drills and some simple hand striking work with Farniok.

* Mills clocked in at the mid-to-upper 4.5-second range in the 40-yard dash, not blistering, but not outside the norm for running back prospects, particularly ones that play at north of 200 pounds. He said he wanted to show scouts that he catches the ball naturally and did pretty extensive route-running work after the timed runs and agility drills. He does catch the ball with his body and let a few hit the ground, but overall likely felt good about his day.

* Stoll was solid all around, running in the 4.6-second range in the 40-yard dash, adding a 9-11 broad jump and showing strong, confident hands in pass-catching work. The Colorado native, remember, injured his knee against Ohio State in Nebraska's season opener against Ohio State back in October and wore a brace throughout the season after missing one game.