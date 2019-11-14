Wan'Dale Robinson has shown a unique brand of versatility since he arrived on campus as a highly regarded prospect out of Kentucky, and now he's being recognized for it.
Robinson, the Huskers' do-it-all threat, is a finalist for the Paul Hornung award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder is listed as a receiver, but recently has played mostly running back for NU, in addition to his work on kickoffs.
He has showed the ability to make people miss in space and has shown he's not afraid to carry the load between the tackles, including games of 27 touches and 28 this fall.
Overall, Robinson has 40 catches for 453 yards, 85 carries for 326 yards and five offensive touchdowns to go along with 236 kick return yards.
His 112.8 all-purpose yards are sixth in the Big Ten and his 40 catches are seventh.
In Big Ten play, Robinson is averaging 105.5 scrimmage yards per game, good for fifth in the league.
Robinson has played in all nine games for the Huskers so far this season, but his status is in question for Saturday's game against Wisconsin because of an injury suffered late in Nov. 2's game against Purdue.