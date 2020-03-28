Verduzco, Huskers busy offering 2022 QBs; make top six for California back

Nebraska might not be able to host recruits on campus this spring, but evaluations continue regardless.
On Friday, the Huskers and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco offered a scholarship to Class of 2022 quarterback Nicco Marchiol, who began his high school career in Colorado but recently moved to Arizona with his family.
"After one of my most interactive and in depth calls, I am honored to receive an offer from THE University of Nebraska! Cannot thank (Verduzco) and the staff enough for this opportunity!" the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Marchiol said in a tweet announcing the offer.
An unbelievable gift from God! After one of my most interactive and in depth calls, I am honored to receive an offer from THE University of Nebraska! Cannot thank @Coach_Verdu and the staff enough for this opportunity! #GBR 🌽🔴 @Elev8QBacademy @EliteSpeedSp pic.twitter.com/u0NPajSSr2— Nicco Marchiol (@MarchiolNicco) March 27, 2020
Marchiol will be a junior at Hamilton High in Chandler, Arizona, this fall. He's already earned several high-major offers including from Michigan, Mississippi State and both Arizona and Arizona State, according to his 247Sports profile.
That recruiting service pegs him as one of the best quarterback prospects in the country for the 2022 class and the No. 223 player in the cycle overall.
As a sophomore at Regis Jesuit in Aurora, Colorado, Marchiol completed 63.5% of his passes for 2,552 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 12 games, according to MaxPreps. He also ran for 333 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Verduzco followed that up on Saturday by extending an offer to 2022 signal-caller Steve Angeli out of New Jersey.
After one of the best calls I’ve had over the phone with @Coach_Verdu, I am honored to have received an offer from the University of Nebraska 🌽! #GBR @coach_frost @bccoachvito @EQBcoach pic.twitter.com/W0vTQnxy71— Steve Angeli (@SteveAngeli_125) March 28, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Angeli, a 6-foot-3, 210-pounder, plays at a familiar high school: Bergen Catholic, where NU redshirt freshman running back Rahmir Johnson played his high school ball. Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson recruits the school and the region regularly, too.
Angeli has early offers from Michigan, Miami, Boston College, West Virginia and a slew of others and is considered a three-star propsect by 247Sports.
Verduzco also has offers out to 2022 signal-callers Walker Howard (Lafayette, Louisiana), AJ Duffy (Moreno Valley, California) and A.J. Bianco (Honolulu).
Nebraska does not yet have a verbal pledge for the 2021 class at quarterback, but remains in on multiple targets including four-star Peter Costelli (Mission Viejo, California) and an in-stater who has not yet received a scholarship offer in Heinrich Haarberg (Kearney Catholic).
Huskers crack top six for California back: Nebraska is in the top six schools for four-star California athlete Prophet Brown.
TOP 6🤘🏿⬇️〽️🦆🌽✌🏿☘️ pic.twitter.com/b4jXYHqecN— Prophet Brown🇵🇦 (@ProphetPb) March 27, 2020
Brown, a four-star back according to 247Sports and a three-star per Rivals, included the Huskers along with Michigan, Oklahoma, USC, Notre Dame and Oregon.
He is an Elk Grove native -- the same town as former NU defensive back Lamar Jackson -- and is listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds.
Brown averaged a whopping 12.2 yards per carry as a junior for Monterey Trail High, racking up 779 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 64 carries. He also logged 17 catches for 343 yards and five more scores, three interceptions on defense and averaged 34.2 yards per kick return.
Brown has not yet visited Lincoln.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!