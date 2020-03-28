Verduzco, Huskers busy offering 2022 QBs; make top six for California back

Nebraska might not be able to host recruits on campus this spring, but evaluations continue regardless.

On Friday, the Huskers and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco offered a scholarship to Class of 2022 quarterback Nicco Marchiol, who began his high school career in Colorado but recently moved to Arizona with his family.

"After one of my most interactive and in depth calls, I am honored to receive an offer from THE University of Nebraska! Cannot thank (Verduzco) and the staff enough for this opportunity!" the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Marchiol said in a tweet announcing the offer.

Marchiol will be a junior at Hamilton High in Chandler, Arizona, this fall. He's already earned several high-major offers including from Michigan, Mississippi State and both Arizona and Arizona State, according to his 247Sports profile.

That recruiting service pegs him as one of the best quarterback prospects in the country for the 2022 class and the No. 223 player in the cycle overall.

As a sophomore at Regis Jesuit in Aurora, Colorado, Marchiol completed 63.5% of his passes for 2,552 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 12 games, according to MaxPreps. He also ran for 333 yards and 11 touchdowns.