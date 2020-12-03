UCF QB McKenzie Milton transferring for shot at returning to field in 2021

"I'm going to tell them I feel really good, and I've got film to show them from scout team, making all the throws, making throws on the run," Milton told ESPN of what he'll tell teams who wonder about his health. "But I'll also let them know I'll be ready to compete full go in spring ball for a starting job, and by the time the season rolls around I'm going to be 100 percent ready to go. I'm confident in that. There's nothing for me to hide. I'll do whatever I have to do. It's not anything I'm worried about. If that was something I was concerned about, I probably wouldn't be making this move."