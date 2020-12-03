UCF QB McKenzie Milton transferring for shot at returning to field in 2021

McKenzie Milton is going to try to continue what would be a remarkable football comeback story elsewhere.
The Central Florida quarterback, who starred in 2017 as a sophomore under now-Nebraska coaches Scott Frost and Mario Verduzco, told ESPN on Thursday that he's planning on transferring from the school for his final year.
Milton has not played in two full calendar years since suffering a gruesome leg injury in November 2018, when he was a Heisman Trophy contender playing for a unbeaten UCF team.
"I'm going to tell them I feel really good, and I've got film to show them from scout team, making all the throws, making throws on the run," Milton told ESPN of what he'll tell teams who wonder about his health. "But I'll also let them know I'll be ready to compete full go in spring ball for a starting job, and by the time the season rolls around I'm going to be 100 percent ready to go. I'm confident in that. There's nothing for me to hide. I'll do whatever I have to do. It's not anything I'm worried about. If that was something I was concerned about, I probably wouldn't be making this move."
Frost and Verduzco originally recruited Milton out of Hawaii and he took over the starting job partway through the 2016 season. Then in 2017, he and the Knights offense exploded, averaged better than 48 points per game and went 13-0 before Frost was hired at Nebraska.
Frost and Verduzco have kept in touch with Milton over the past three years and through his long and arduous rehabilitation.
The admiration is clearly mutual. Last year before Noah Vedral made his first start at Nebraska, Milton told the Journal Star about how much he still respected Verduzco.
“Every time I walked in (to Verduzco's cubicle), he’d be playing classical music, Beethoven or something I’d never heard of, but that’s just the guy he is. He’s an old-school dude,” Milton said in October 2019. “He’ll be forever one of my favorite coaches, if not my favorite, since I played football.”
More recently, Frost said that he thought Milton would have a chance to join the NU staff in some form of coaching or graduate assistant capacity whenever his playing days ended.
"McKenzie is a special guy to me," Frost said Nov. 12. "He's doing well, I think he's practicing, from the last I talked to him. He wants to be a coach and we've talked …, when he's ready to be a coach, he's going to come and help us at Nebraska, I think. Or he'll certainly have the opportunity to if he wants to.
"He's the type of guy you want around because of who he is and the energy he brings."
First things first, though. Milton is going to try to get back on the field somewhere.
