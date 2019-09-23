{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21

Nebraska coach Scott Frost watches the video replay as officials review a possible Illinois fumble late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The Big Ten finalized kickoff time and broadcast details for Nebraska's homecoming game against Northwestern on Oct. 5 at Memorial Stadium. 

An afternoon kickoff has been set since before the season began, and the game time has been set at 3 p.m. and be broadcast on Fox. 

That game comes one week after the Huskers host No. 5 Ohio State at 6:30 p.m. on ABC on Saturday. 

The homestand represents the first time NU has played back-to-back home games this season. 

Kickoff times that are still TBD on Nebraska's schedule include Oct. 12 at Minnesota, Oct. 26 vs. Indiana, Nov. 2 at Purdue, Nov. 16 vs. Wisconsin and Nov. 23 at Maryland. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

