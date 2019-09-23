The Big Ten finalized kickoff time and broadcast details for Nebraska's homecoming game against Northwestern on Oct. 5 at Memorial Stadium.
An afternoon kickoff has been set since before the season began, and the game time has been set at 3 p.m. and be broadcast on Fox.
That game comes one week after the Huskers host No. 5 Ohio State at 6:30 p.m. on ABC on Saturday.
The homestand represents the first time NU has played back-to-back home games this season.
Kickoff times that are still TBD on Nebraska's schedule include Oct. 12 at Minnesota, Oct. 26 vs. Indiana, Nov. 2 at Purdue, Nov. 16 vs. Wisconsin and Nov. 23 at Maryland.