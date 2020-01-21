Thursday Night Lights in Huskers' (somewhat distant) future? Date with Gophers makes it likely

Before we start, rest assured, there's plenty of time before Nebraska kicks off its 2023 season.

But that road date against Minnesota looks likely to be a Thursday night affair rather than the traditional Saturday start.

Minnesota, as it happens, typically plays Week 1 home games on Thursday night. The Gophers have done just that each of the past seven seasons, open at home in 2020 and, according to a report from the Toledo Blade newspaper, is doing the same with Ohio State coming to town in 2021.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Minnesota's website lists the game as a Thursday kickoff and, on Monday, Nebraska's website still said Saturday. A school spokesman wasn't sure about official word and the Big Ten didn't return a Monday afternoon inquiry.

As of Tuesday afternoon, though, Huskers.com now also lists a Thursday start.

That date also means Nebraska opens three of the next four seasons with a Big Ten game. This coming fall starts Sept. 5 at home against Purdue and 2021 kicks off with a Week Zero game against Illinois in Dublin, Ireland.

Nebraska last played on a Thursday night in October 2010, winning at Kansas State.