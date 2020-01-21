You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thursday Night Lights in Huskers' (somewhat distant) future? Date with Gophers makes it likely
View Comments
topical

Thursday Night Lights in Huskers' (somewhat distant) future? Date with Gophers makes it likely

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Minnesota Football

Minnesota running back Rodney Smith stays on his feet as Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry tries to tackle him in October in Minneapolis.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

Before we start, rest assured, there's plenty of time before Nebraska kicks off its 2023 season. 

But that road date against Minnesota looks likely to be a Thursday night affair rather than the traditional Saturday start. 

Minnesota, as it happens, typically plays Week 1 home games on Thursday night. The Gophers have done just that each of the past seven seasons, open at home in 2020 and, according to a report from the Toledo Blade newspaper, is doing the same with Ohio State coming to town in 2021. 

Minnesota's website lists the game as a Thursday kickoff and, on Monday, Nebraska's website still said Saturday. A school spokesman wasn't sure about official word and the Big Ten didn't return a Monday afternoon inquiry.

As of Tuesday afternoon, though, Huskers.com now also lists a Thursday start. 

That date also means Nebraska opens three of the next four seasons with a Big Ten game. This coming fall starts Sept. 5 at home against Purdue and 2021 kicks off with a Week Zero game against Illinois in Dublin, Ireland. 

Nebraska last played on a Thursday night in October 2010, winning at Kansas State. 

Bottom line: Save a couple vacation days if you're planning on making the trip to Minneapolis in 3½ years.  

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News