A trio of Scott Frost's assistant football coaches and head strength coach Zach Duval each received raises this offseason, a school official confirmed Tuesday.
Offensive line coach Greg Austin, secondary coach Travis Fisher and inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud each received a $25,000 raise.
Austin now makes $500,000, Fisher $325,000 and Ruud $225,000.
Duval moved up $25,000 to $400,000 after taking on additional duties. He now oversees strength and conditioning for all sports.
Each assistant's contract runs through Dec. 31, 2020.
The rest of the assistant salary pool, which now stands at $4,475,000 or $4,875,000 including Duval, breaks down like this:
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander: $800,000
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters: $700,000
Outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt: $475,000
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton: $400,000
Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco: $375,000
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti: $375,000
Running backs coach Ryan Held: $300,000