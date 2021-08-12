Ten Huskers on Senior Bowl watchlist

Nebraska is set to put a veteran team on the field in 2021, so maybe it comes as no surprise that several are on the radar screen of college football's most prestigious all-star game.

The Cornhuskers have 10 players on the watchlist for the Reese's Senior Bowl, which is set to be held Feb. 5 and is considered the best of several post-collegiate all-star games, which serves as prime scouting ground for NFL personnel.

NU's players on the watchlist:

TE Austin Allen

DL Damion Daniels

S Marquel Dismuke

OLB JoJo Domann

QB Adrian Martinez

DL Ben Stile

CB Cam Taylor-Britt

WR Samori Toure

S Deontai Williams

TE Travis Vokolek

Nebraska, according to a school release, is one of six programs in the country that have 10 or more players on the watchlist.