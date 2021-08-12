 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ten Huskers on Senior Bowl watchlist
0 Comments

Ten Huskers on Senior Bowl watchlist

  • Updated
  • 0
Red-White Spring Game 5.1

Nebraska's Austin Allen runs off the field after a play in the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on May 1 at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give the four downs after practice on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Nebraska is set to put a veteran team on the field in 2021, so maybe it comes as no surprise that several are on the radar screen of college football's most prestigious all-star game. 

The Cornhuskers have 10 players on the watchlist for the Reese's Senior Bowl, which is set to be held Feb. 5 and is considered the best of several post-collegiate all-star games, which serves as prime scouting ground for NFL personnel. 

NU's players on the watchlist: 

TE Austin Allen 

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

DL Damion Daniels 

S Marquel Dismuke 

OLB JoJo Domann

QB Adrian Martinez 

DL Ben Stile

CB Cam Taylor-Britt

WR Samori Toure  

S Deontai Williams 

TE Travis Vokolek 

Nebraska, according to a school release, is one of six programs in the country that have 10 or more players on the watchlist. 

Four of NU's players — Dismuke, Domann, Stille and Williams — are sixth-year seniors who decided to return to Nebraska for this year and use the extra season of eligibility granted to all players by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Last year, tackle Brenden Jaimes participated in the Senior Bowl and subsequently was drafted in the fifth round after starting 40 straight games for the Huskers. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will emerge from the NL East?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News