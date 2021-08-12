Ten Huskers on Senior Bowl watch list

Nebraska is set to put a veteran team on the field in 2021, so maybe it comes as no surprise that several are on the radar screen of college football's most prestigious all-star game.
The Huskers have 10 players on the watch list for the Reese's Senior Bowl, which is set to be held Feb. 5 and is considered the best of several post-collegiate all-star games that serve as prime scouting ground for NFL personnel.
NU's players on the watch list:
* TE Austin Allen.
* DL Damion Daniels.
* S Marquel Dismuke.
* OLB JoJo Domann.
* QB Adrian Martinez.
* DL Ben Stile.
* CB Cam Taylor-Britt.
* WR Samori Toure.
* S Deontai Williams.
* TE Travis Vokolek.
Nebraska, according to a school release, is one of six programs in the country that have 10 or more players on the watch list.
Four of NU's players — Dismuke, Domann, Stille and Williams — are sixth-year seniors who decided to return to Nebraska and use the extra season of eligibility granted to all players by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, tackle Brenden Jaimes participated in the Senior Bowl and subsequently was drafted in the fifth round after starting 40 straight games for the Huskers.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.