Ten Huskers on Senior Bowl watch list

Nebraska is set to put a veteran team on the field in 2021, so maybe it comes as no surprise that several are on the radar screen of college football's most prestigious all-star game.

The Huskers have 10 players on the watch list for the Reese's Senior Bowl, which is set to be held Feb. 5 and is considered the best of several post-collegiate all-star games that serve as prime scouting ground for NFL personnel.

NU's players on the watch list:

* TE Austin Allen.

* DL Damion Daniels.

* S Marquel Dismuke.

* OLB JoJo Domann.

* QB Adrian Martinez.

* DL Ben Stile.

* CB Cam Taylor-Britt.

* WR Samori Toure.

* S Deontai Williams.

* TE Travis Vokolek.

Nebraska, according to a school release, is one of six programs in the country that have 10 or more players on the watch list.