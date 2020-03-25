Suh reportedly staying with Tampa on one-year deal

Ndamukong Suh and Tom Brady are set to be teammates.

Suh, the former Nebraska great and veteran NFL defensive lineman is staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after agreeing to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL Network.

This fall will be Suh's second season in Tampa playing for defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. The contract is for $8 million, per the NFL Network report.

This time around, Suh will be teammates with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who recently signed with the Bucs after 20 years with the New England Patriots.

For Suh, this is the third straight year he's signed a one-year contract. The former Husker All-American and first-round draft pick signed a mega contract (six years and $114 million) with the Miami Dolphins in 2015 but was cut three years later.

Since then, his season earnings have gone like this: $14 million with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, $9.25 million with Tampa in 2019 and now $8 million for 2020.

