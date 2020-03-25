You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Suh reportedly staying with Tampa on one-year deal
View Comments

Suh reportedly staying with Tampa on one-year deal

{{featured_button_text}}
Buccaneers Falcons Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan fumbled during the second half of a game Nov. 24 in Atlanta.

 John Bazemore, Associated Press file photo

Ndamukong Suh and Tom Brady are set to be teammates. 

Suh, the former Nebraska great and veteran NFL defensive lineman is staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after agreeing to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL Network. 

This fall will be Suh's second season in Tampa playing for defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. The contract is for $8 million, per the NFL Network report. 

This time around, Suh will be teammates with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who recently signed with the Bucs after 20 years with the New England Patriots. 

For Suh, this is the third straight year he's signed a one-year contract. The former Husker All-American and first-round draft pick signed a mega contract (six years and $114 million) with the Miami Dolphins in 2015 but was cut three years later. 

Since then, his season earnings have gone like this: $14 million with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, $9.25 million with Tampa in 2019 and now $8 million for 2020. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News