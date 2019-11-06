Nebraska's football program picked up a walk-on commit on Tuesday night from a guy who can really run.
Matthias Algarin is going to be doing a lot of it at NU, too.
The Minnesota speedster announced his commitment to Nebraska, where he's expected to walk on to the football program and also take part in track and field.
Algarin is an all-around at Pierz High on the football field. On Nov. 3 in a playoff game, he rushed 15 times for 128 and a pair of touchdowns, had three catches for 61 and a score and also averaged 29 yards on four kick returns.
Algarin at NU will also be running track on scholarship for the Huskers.
"I have always dreamed of playing football and running track at the next level, but being a (two)-sport athlete in college can e difficult without the right support system," he wrote on Twitter. ... "I'm thankful to coach Gary Pepin and coach Scott Frost for making this possible for me."
That presents a unique situation for Algarin and the Husker programs. Because he is on scholarship for track, he can only count as a walk-on in the football program until he appears in a game. If he works his way into a playing role for the Husker football team, he will have to count against the 85-man scholarship limit.
Algarin is the 10th known walk-on commit for the NU football program's 2020 class.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Matthias Algarin
|ATH
|Pierz, Minnesota
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE/OLB
|Aurora
|Baylor Brannen
|DL
|Omaha (Millard West
|Ashton Hausmann
|DB
|Norris
|Keegan Menning
|OL/DL
|Fremont
|Mason Nieman
|ATH
|Waverly
|Eli Simonson
|OL/DL
|Fremont (Archbishop Bergan)
|Grant Tagge
|OLB
|Omaha (Westside)
|Xavier Trevino
|OL
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|Camden Witucki
|LS
|Grand Blanc, Michigan