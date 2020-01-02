Solich receives a contract extension at Ohio

Frank Solich became the winningest coach in the Mid-American Conference earlier this year.

Now he'll get an opportunity to add some 'W's' in Athens, Ohio.

The Ohio football coach received a two-year contract extension Wednesday, and his new agreement will run through the 2021 season. The former Husker football coach and player is in his 15th season with the Bobcats.

"Frank Solich is a future hall of fame coach with an impeccable national reputation," Ohio athletic director Julie Cromer said in a statement. "We are proud of the culture of athletic and academic success he and his staff have established at Ohio University and we appreciate Frank's deep commitment to our institution."

Ohio is 112-81 under Solich, and his 112 wins are the second-most in program history behind Don Peden (121).

Solich will have a shot at win No. 113 Friday when the Bobcats play Nevada in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

