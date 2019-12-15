Senior DB Jackson, junior OL Jaimes lead Husker team awards

Senior defensive back Lamar Jackson continued a postseason of recognition, this time picking up awards voted on by his teammates and local media.

Jackson, a second-team All-Big Ten performer, was named the team's defensive most valuable player and won the Guy Chamberlain Award for his play on the field and also his "contribution for the betterment of the Nebraska football team."

The team awards were announced Sunday night at at the Huskers' postseason banquet and then on social media.

Jackson, of course, logged three interceptions, capping a career during which he improved greatly in his final year-plus on campus. He is widely considered an NFL Draft prospect.

Barry, the inside linebacker and team captain, won the Tom Novak Award for "best exemplifying courage and determination despite all odds." Barry led the team in tackles for the second straight season and was an Academic All-Big Ten performer four straight years.