Senior DB Jackson, junior OL Jaimes lead Husker team awards

Senior defensive back Lamar Jackson continued a postseason of recognition, this time picking up awards voted on by his teammates and local media.
Jackson, a second-team All-Big Ten performer, was named the team's defensive most valuable player and won the Guy Chamberlain Award for his play on the field and also his "contribution for the betterment of the Nebraska football team."
The team awards were announced Sunday night at at the Huskers' postseason banquet and then on social media.
Jackson, of course, logged three interceptions, capping a career during which he improved greatly in his final year-plus on campus. He is widely considered an NFL Draft prospect.
Barry, the inside linebacker and team captain, won the Tom Novak Award for "best exemplifying courage and determination despite all odds." Barry led the team in tackles for the second straight season and was an Academic All-Big Ten performer four straight years.
A pair of walk-ons also won awards: defensive back Reid Karel received the Cornhusker Award -- given to a player who starts as a walk-on and contributes in his final season -- and running back Wyatt Mazour won the Cletus Fischer Award for work ethic, competitiveness, leadership, forthrightness, sense of humor, pride, loyalty and love for Nebraska.
Junior tight end Jack Stoll was given the Pat Clare Award for his ability to play through injury.
A full list of the other awards announced Sunday:
Offensive MVP: Junior left tackle Brenden Jaimes.
Lifter of the year: Sophomore defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt.
Offensive back of the year: Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez.
Offensive lineman of the year: Junior right tackle Matt Farniok.
Wide receiver of the year: Junior JD Spielman.
Defensive back of the year: Junior Dicaprio Bootle
Defensive lineman of the year: Senior Khalil Davis.
Linebacker of the year: Junior inside linebacker Collin Miller.
Special teams player of the year: Junior Eli Sullivan.
Offensive scout team player of the year: Junior tight end Travis Vokolek.
Defensive scout team player of the year: Freshman inside linebacker Garrett Snodgrass.
