See where Husker coaches are headed on the Big Red Blitz next week
See where Husker coaches are headed on the Big Red Blitz next week

Husker coaches tour state, 5.30

Nebraska coaches answer questions at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in 2019 during the Big Red Blitz tour, which is returning next week across 20 Nebraska cities. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Details for June 16's Big Red Blitz are in, and the Nebraska athletic director is headed West. 

Nebraska announced 10 groups that are covering 20 locations for the event, which is meant to get Husker coaches and administrators in front of fans person-to-person again for the first time since before the pandemic. 

Athletic director Bill Moos is headed all the way out to Scottsbluff and Alliance, while football coach Scott Frost will be in North Platte and Kearney. 

Capacity for each event, according to a Nebraska news release, is limited and fans are going to be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Here are the groups and where they're headed: 

Group Participants
Group 1
11 a.m. MT Alliance (Newberry's) Athletic director Bill Moos
3 p.m. MT Scottsbluff (Gering Civic Center) MBB asst. Armon Gates
Wrestling coach Mark Manning
Group 2
11 a.m. MT Chadron (Country Kitchen) Volleyball coach John Cook
4 p.m. MT Valentine (Bolo Brewing Company) DL coach Tony Tuioti
MBB assistant Matt Abdelmassih
Group 3
11 a.m. MT Ogallala (Open Range Grill) OC Matt Lubick
3 p.m. MT Imperial (Broken Arrow Cellars) MBB special assistant Doc Sadler
Deputy AD Garrett Klassy
Group 4
11:30 a.m. North Platte (N.P.C.C. Gym) Football HC Scott Frost
2:30 p.m. Kearney (Younes Conference Center South) MBB asst. Nate Loenser
Associate AD Ben Murray
Group 5
12 p.m. Columbus (Frankfort Square) WBB HC Amy Williams
4 p.m. David City (Butler County Fair Grounds) DC Erik Chinander
QB coach Mario Verduzco
Group 6
12 p.m. Grand Island (Bosselman Conference Center) MBB HC Fred Hoiberg
4 p.m. Hastings (Lochland Country Club) DB coach Travis Fisher
Deputy AD John Johnson
Group 7
12 p.m. Norfolk (Midtown Events Center) OL coach Greg Austin
4 p.m. Fremont (Christensen Field Auditorium) OLB coach Mike Dawson
Assoc. AD Matt Davison
Bowling coach Paul Klempa
Group 8
12 p.m. Lexington (The Nautical Rose at Johnson Lake) TE coach Sean Beckton
4 p.m. Holdrege (JB's Sports Bar and Grill) MBB player devel. Buzzy Caruthers
Group 9
12 p.m. Loup City (Community Center) RB coach Ryan Held
4:30 p.m. Broken Bow (Kinkader Brewing) Strength coach Zach Duval
Off. Analyst Ron Brown
Group 10
12 p.m. South Sioux City (Covington Golf Course) ILB coach Barrett Ruud
3 p.m. West Point (West Point High School) WBB asst. Chuck Love
Baseball HC Will Bolt
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

