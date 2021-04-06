See the numbers Husker newcomers are wearing and some changes, too

Nebraska football updated its roster for the spring and there are some new numbers to get familiar with.
Here's a rundown:
Husker 2021 incoming scholarship class (bold are on campus this spring):
6 — WR Samori Toure
7 — WR Latrell Neville
10 — QB Heinrich Haarberg
12 — DB Marques Buford Jr.
13 — WR Kamonte Grimes
14 — ILB Mikai Gbayor
15 — DB Malik Williams
18 — LB Wynden Ho'ohuli
19 — LB Seth Malcom
22 — RB Gabe Ervin Jr.
24 — TE Thomas Fidone
26 — DB Koby Bretz
30 — LB Randolph Kpai
30 — RB Markese Stepp
31 — LB Chris Kolarevic
50 — DL Jailen Weaver
59 — OL Henry Lutovsky
63 — DL Ru'Quan Buckley
65 — OL Teddy Prochazka
80 — WR Shawn Hardy II
81 — TE James Carnie
86 — TE AJ Rollins
NA — OL Branson Yager
Changes for returning players
0 — DL Pheldarius Payne (was 49)
0 — RB Jaquez Yant (was 23)
4 — DB Myles Farmer (was 18)
7 — DB Tamon Lynum (was 12)
17 — OLB Jimari Butler (was 35)
30 — WR Brody Belt (was 38)
The only players who are not listed on the updated roster who had not been reported previously as departures from the program are walk-on quarterback Brayden Miller and walk-on wide receiver Bennett Folkers. The roster features 166 players.