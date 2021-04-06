 Skip to main content
See the numbers Husker newcomers are wearing and some changes, too
Thomas Fidone

Thomas Fidone, shown here during his senior season at Lewis Central in Council Bluffs, Iowa, could make an immediate impact at Nebraska if he remains healthy.

 Council Bluffs (Iowa) Daily Nonpareil

Nebraska football updated its roster for the spring and there are some new numbers to get familiar with. 

Here's a rundown: 

Husker 2021 incoming scholarship class (bold are on campus this spring): 

6 — WR Samori Toure 

7 — WR Latrell Neville 

10 — QB Heinrich Haarberg 

12 — DB Marques Buford Jr. 

13 — WR Kamonte Grimes

14 — ILB Mikai Gbayor 

15 — DB Malik Williams 

18 — LB Wynden Ho'ohuli 

19 — LB Seth Malcom 

22 — RB Gabe Ervin Jr. 

24 — TE Thomas Fidone 

26 — DB Koby Bretz 

30 — LB Randolph Kpai 

30 — RB Markese Stepp 

31 — LB Chris Kolarevic 

50 — DL Jailen Weaver 

59 — OL Henry Lutovsky 

63 — DL Ru'Quan Buckley 

65 — OL Teddy Prochazka 

80 — WR Shawn Hardy II 

81 — TE James Carnie

86 — TE AJ Rollins 

NA — OL Branson Yager 

Changes for returning players 

0 — DL Pheldarius Payne (was 49)

0 — RB Jaquez Yant (was 23) 

4 — DB Myles Farmer (was 18)

7 — DB Tamon Lynum (was 12) 

17 — OLB Jimari Butler (was 35) 

30 — WR Brody Belt (was 38) 

The only players who are not listed on the updated roster who had not been reported previously as departures from the program are walk-on quarterback Brayden Miller and walk-on wide receiver Bennett Folkers. The roster features 166 players. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

