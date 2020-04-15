See the all-time Husker lineups for Saturday's 'spring game' simulation

Nebraska is holding a video game simulation of its Red-White Spring Game on Saturday afternoon, featuring dueling lineups of all-time great Cornhuskers.
The 1 p.m. affair, which is set to stream on NU's Facebook, Instagram and Twitch accounts, will be between the typical Red and White teams.
Let's take a look at the lineups. So far, only the Red team has been announced.
Red Offense
QB -- Tommie Frazier
RB -- Mike Rozier and Ameer Abdullah
FB -- Joel Mackovicka
WR -- Irving Fryar and Kenny Bell
TE -- Junior Miller
LT -- Zach Wiegert
LG -- Aaron Taylor
C -- Dominic Raiola
RG -- Bob Brown
RT -- Marvin Crenshaw
Returner -- Bobby Newcombe
Punter -- Sam Koch
Kicker -- Kris Brown
Red Defense
DE -- Grant Wistrom
DT -- Larry Jacobson
DT -- Jason Peter
DE -- Trev Alberts
LB -- Demorrio Williams
LB -- Barrett Ruud
LB -- Jerry Murtaugh
CB -- Keyuo Craver
CB -- Prince Amukamara
S -- Nate Gerry
S -- Josh Bullocks
