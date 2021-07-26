Scholarship O-lineman removed from NU football roster, and other notes

Brumfield (6-0, 185) graduated from Colgate in three years and then played in six games for TTU last year, mostly on special teams.

Franke and Jasek each impressed during workouts, and Franke, in particular, will have a chance to compete for the kickoff job right away.

Ten players came off the roster, including Yager and outside linebacker David Alston, who entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal several weeks ago.

The other eight are all walk-ons, which is relatively normal turnover for this time of year, and this round is not surprisingly centered on the specialists, where Nebraska has added several players this offseason. Punter Grant Detlefsen and placekickers Chase Contrerez and Gabe Heins are no longer listed on the Huskers.com roster.

Walk-on linebacker Zach Schlager, a McCook native who began his career at Colorado State but has been at NU the past two years, entered his name into the transfer portal on July 22, but as of Monday is still listed on Nebraska's online roster.