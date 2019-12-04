Scanned ticket numbers at Memorial Stadium show slight uptick overall

Nebraska's scanned ticket numbers for 2019 home football games show a slight uptick in yearly average, but also highlight the difficulty of getting people to games when the combination of weather and performance strikes.

The Huskers averaged 72,699 over seven home games, marking the best number since 75,002 in 2016. However, numbers fell a bit in November, including 60,232 for Black Friday against Iowa.

That number marks the second-lowest mark of the past four years, trailing only 54,838 last fall for a November home game against Illinois. A Senior Day in the snow against Michigan State produced 61,401.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska also had one of its biggest home game numbers in recent years on Sept. 28 when Ohio State came to town, scanning 79,502. The only two games that have topped that mark in the past four years are Colorado last fall (80,654) and Oregon in 2016 (80,865), which represent about the maximum possible at Memorial Stadium.