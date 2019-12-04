Scanned ticket numbers at Memorial Stadium show slight uptick overall

Nebraska's scanned ticket numbers for 2019 home football games show a slight uptick in yearly average, but also highlight the difficulty of getting people to games when the combination of weather and performance strikes.
The Huskers averaged 72,699 over seven home games, marking the best number since 75,002 in 2016. However, numbers fell a bit in November, including 60,232 for Black Friday against Iowa.
That number marks the second-lowest mark of the past four years, trailing only 54,838 last fall for a November home game against Illinois. A Senior Day in the snow against Michigan State produced 61,401.
You have free articles remaining.
Nebraska also had one of its biggest home game numbers in recent years on Sept. 28 when Ohio State came to town, scanning 79,502. The only two games that have topped that mark in the past four years are Colorado last fall (80,654) and Oregon in 2016 (80,865), which represent about the maximum possible at Memorial Stadium.
Those numbers are far below the listed attendances for home games -- in 2019 the numbers ranged between 88,842 (Wisconsin) and 89,759 (Ohio State -- but there are multiple reasons for that. Namely, the scanned numbers do not include people in the stadium like workers, media members, marching band members, so on and so forth. The university estimates the number of people in the stadium on a given gameday that aren't scanned can measure somewhere around or above 5,000.
2019 game-by-game scanned ticket numbers
|Opponent
|Scanned Tickets
|South Alabama
|77,910
|Northern Illinois
|76,984
|Ohio State
|79,502
|Northwestern
|74,935
|Indiana
|72,468
|Wisconsin
|66,860
|Iowa
|60,232
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.