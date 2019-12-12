Robinson named second-team freshman All-American by The Athletic

Nebraska freshman Wan'Dale Robinson picked up some postseason recognition on Thursday when he was named a second-team freshman All-American by The Athletic.

Robinson totaled only a handful of snaps over the Cornhuskers' final three games -- he didn't play against Wisconsin or Maryland and then was limited against Iowa -- but still became just the fourth freshman in NU history to top 1,000 all-purpose yards.

Robinson made the freshman All-American team as a wide receiver. He split duties between receiver and running back for a Husker offense that was short on skill talent and running back depth much of the season.

The Frankfort, Kentucky native was second among all freshmen in the country at 102.9 all-purpose yards per game.

He caught 40 passes for 442 yards, rushed 88 times for 340 yards and totaled five touchdowns for NU.

