Robinson named second-team freshman All-American by The Athletic
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019

Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs against Purdue during the first half on Nov. 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska freshman Wan'Dale Robinson picked up some postseason recognition on Thursday when he was named a second-team freshman All-American by The Athletic. 

Robinson totaled only a handful of snaps over the Cornhuskers' final three games -- he didn't play against Wisconsin or Maryland and then was limited against Iowa -- but still became just the fourth freshman in NU history to top 1,000 all-purpose yards. 

Robinson made the freshman All-American team as a wide receiver. He split duties between receiver and running back for a Husker offense that was short on skill talent and running back depth much of the season. 

The Frankfort, Kentucky native was second among all freshmen in the country at 102.9 all-purpose yards per game. 

He caught 40 passes for 442 yards, rushed 88 times for 340 yards and totaled five touchdowns for NU. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

