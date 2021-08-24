Reserve DL Jamin Graham announces plans to transfer

On the eve of the 2021 season, a Nebraska reserve defensive lineman is transferring.

Jamin Graham, a Class of 2019 recruit who was buried on the depth chart, announced Tuesday afternoon that he's entering the transfer portal.

Graham, 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, did not appear in a game for Nebraska during his two years in the program. This summer, he was not included on NU's initial 116-man preseason camp roster, which made his standing on the depth chart clear.

The Attalla, Alabama native was a three-star recruit who chose Nebraska over offers from Louisville, Minnesota and others. When he first arrived on campus at Nebraska from Etowah High, he began his career as an outside linebacker.

Graham, though, was never able to move his way up the depth chart, eventually moved to defensive line, and remained a long way from seeing the field in Tony Tuioti's veteran group.

"I would like to thank Coach (Scott) Frost, Coach Tuioti and the rest (of) the coaches and great people at the University of Nebraska for giving me this opportunity to grow on and off the field," said Graham, who was an honor roll student in the spring of 2021.

He is the ninth player from Nebraska's 2019 class to transfer and the 10th overall departure. Running back and former junior college transfer Dedrick Mills opted to declare for the NFL Draft rather than return to use the NCAA's extra year of eligibility.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.