Reports: UW has two quarterbacks test positive for COVID-19; Frost says NU has had false positives

Wisconsin may or may not have redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz at the controls when the No. 9 Badgers visit Nebraska this weekend.
Even so, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is confident that his program's trip to Memorial Stadium will happen as scheduled.
Mertz, the talented redshirt freshman who threw five touchdowns in his first career start Friday night against Illinois, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is awaiting the result of a confirmatory test. If that comes back positive, too, Mertz will miss the game this weekend and at least two more due to the Big Ten's protocols, which guarantee a player is out at least 21 days.
Not only did Mertz reportedly test positive, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Monday evening reported that Chase Wolf, next in line in the quarterback room if Mertz cannot play, missed practice Monday because he also tested positive.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Monday said that his Husker program is no stranger to false positives in the Big Ten's daily rapid antigen testing program.
"I hope for their sake that he's OK and just for his health that he's OK," Frost said. "We've had false positives here, too, and my guess is that's what it is.
"Whether he plays or not, they've got a lot of really good players and a really good team and I don't think their offense would really change even if he wasn't playing."
A confirmed positive test would also heighten concerns about an outbreak within the team, but Chryst said he is not concerned about that currently.
“I feel confident in everything that is happening right now,” Chryst said during a Monday news conference. “We’re going with that. I feel confident going forward this week.”
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal both reported that Mertz had tested positive. The Journal-Sentinel reported Mertz’s positive test came Saturday, one day after the Badgers’ 45-7 season-opening home victory over Illinois.
Both papers reported that Mertz would be undergoing a second test to determine if the first result was a false positive.
Big Ten protocols say that athletes who test positive through point-of-contact daily testing must take a polymerase chain reaction test to confirm the first result. If that second test confirms a positive result, the athlete can’t play again for at least 21 days.
Chryst said he has no problem with the Big Ten’s 21-day policy, which is more stringent than those of most conferences regarding players who test positive.
“The No. 1 concern for the league, and I appreciate this, was how do we best keep everyone as safe as possible regarding the virus, and then how do you manage the impacts of it when someone has it,” Chryst said. “Admittedly, they told us it was more conservative, and if that helps one person, then that’s a good thing for us. We’ve known that there was a lot of work that went through this. For us to play, if that is something that’s in the best interest of everyone involved, then I completely support it.”
Wisconsin issued a statement Sunday night saying that no players, coaches or staffers tested positive or showed any symptoms before Friday’s game. School officials said they wouldn’t release any testing information regarding individual athletes due to privacy concerns.
Mertz made his first career start Friday and set a school record for completion percentage and matched a school record for touchdown passes in a game with five. He went 20 of 21 for 248 yards.
