Report: Ndamukong Suh returning to Tampa on one-year deal

First, Tampa Bay resigned former Nebraska standout Lavonte David.

Now, the defending Super Bowl champions are reportedly bringing back Ndamukong Suh, too.

The former Husker great has agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal to try to repeat as champions in Tampa, according to a report from the NFL Network.

That outlet reported that Suh's deal is fully guaranteed.

Once the deal is finalized, it will be the fourth straight season that Suh has played on a one-year contract. The arrangements have worked well for him, considering he started with a $14 million deal in Los Angeles and has hovered between $8 million-$9.25 million each of the past two seasons in Tampa. Based on the NFL Network's reporting, he'll stay right in that range for Year 3 under Buccaneers general manager and Fremont native Jason Licht.

Suh will be entering his 12th season in the NFL since being picked No. 2 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

In 2020, he had 43 tackles and six sacks for the Bucs while playing in all 16 regular season games.

