Report: Ndamukong Suh returning to Tampa on one-year deal; Abdullah back with Vikings

First, Tampa Bay resigned former Nebraska standout Lavonte David.
Now, the defending Super Bowl champions are reportedly bringing back Ndamukong Suh, too.
The former Husker great agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal to try to repeat as champions in Tampa, according to a report from the NFL Network.
That outlet reported that Suh's deal is fully guaranteed.
Once the deal is finalized, it will be the fourth straight season that Suh has played on a one-year contract. The arrangements have worked well for him, considering he started with a $14 million deal in Los Angeles and has hovered between $8 million-$9.25 million each of the past two seasons in Tampa. Based on the NFL Network's reporting, he'll stay right in that range for Year 3 under Buccaneers general manager and Fremont native Jason Licht.
Suh will be entering his 12th season in the NFL since being picked No. 2 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
In 2020, he had 43 tackles and six sacks for the Bucs while playing in all 16 regular season games.
Also on Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they had resigned former Nebraska running back Ameer Abdullah. The terms of the arrangement were not immediately reported.
Abdullah appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings in 2020, though he only carried the ball eight times and had eight catches. Abdullah has been with the Vikings since 2018 and before that played three seasons with the Detroit Lions.
FORMER HUSKERS IN THE NFL
