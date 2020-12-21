Report: LSU, defensive coordinator Bo Pelini expected to part ways in wake of rough season

LSU and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini are expected to part ways this week, multiple sources confirmed with The Advocate of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, ending a reunion that lasted just one season.

According to The Advocate, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has previously said he'd evaluate his entire staff at the end of the season, which concluded with a 53-48 win over Ole Miss on Saturday to finish with a 5-5 overall record.

The divorce is expected to be an expensive one: Pelini is guaranteed all the remaining income in his three-year, $2.3 million-per-year contract, which pegs his buyout at about $5.2 million.

More staff changes are expected to come, and, according to multiple reports, defensive line coach Bill Johnson is expected to retire and safeties coach Bill Busch, a Nebraska assistant from 2004-07, will not return next season.

Several times this season, according to The Advocate, Orgeron expressed frustration and disappointment in the defense's discipline and schemes, although the criticism often came along with a belief that their overall performance could improve.

Pelini, a 53-year-old Ohio native, arrived in Baton Rouge in January as Orgeron's replacement for former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who left the program to be the head coach at Baylor.