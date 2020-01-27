You are the owner of this article.
Report: Former Husker HC Pelini returns to LSU as defensive coordinator
Report: Former Husker HC Pelini returns to LSU as defensive coordinator

Bo fired

Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini answers questions from the media after Nebraska's 37-34 win against Iowa in November 2014. Pelini was fired from his position two days later.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS

Bo Pelini is reportedly headed back to LSU. 

Multiple outlets, including Stadium, reported Monday afternoon that the former Nebraska head coach is returning to the Bayou to become the school's defensive coordinator, the same post he held before being hired as the Husker head man in December 2007. 

Pelini, of course, was fired in 2014 and eventually landed as the head coach at FCS Youngstown State in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. He's been the head coach there since, compiling a 33-28 record and a sub-.500 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play. 

Pelini, according to a Sports Illustrated report, is set to make around $2 million per season as the defending national champions' defensive coordinator and the successor to Dave Aranda, who made $2.5 million per season before leaving earlier this month to be the head coach at Baylor. 

In seven seasons at Nebraska, Pelini compiled a 67-27 mark (39-17 in conference) and won at least nine games in each season. He never had a team break through and win a conference championship — the Cornhuskers lost the Big 12 championship game in 2009 and 2010 and the Big Ten championship game in 2012 — though Nebraska's won nine games just once in five seasons since his firing. 

This story will be updated. 

Photos: Bo Pelini through the years

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

