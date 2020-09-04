Report: Former Husker DL Khalil Davis cracks Tampa Bay's opening roster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their regular season Sept. 13 at New Orleans, the focus will understandably be on quarterback Tom Brady and several other big-name offseason additions.

But former Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis will be there, too.

The sixth-round draft pick cracked the Bucs' 53-man roster out of training camp, according to a report from The Athletic on Friday afternoon.

NFL teams have to cut down from 80-man camp rosters to a 53-man roster by Saturday. This offseason has, of course, been a weird one and players like Davis and other late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents haven't had the opportunity to make their case in preseason games.

Davis, though, did enough to impress. The 6-foot-1, 308-pounder is in good company, too. Under defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Davis will be part of a unit that also features former Husker defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and former Nebraska linebacker Lavonte David.