Report: Former Husker DL Khalil Davis cracks Tampa Bay's opening roster; Gregory reinstated
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23

Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis wraps up Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson during the first half last season at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

 Journal Star file photo

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their regular season Sept. 13 at New Orleans, the focus will understandably be on quarterback Tom Brady and several other big-name offseason additions. 

But former Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis will be there, too. 

The sixth-round draft pick cracked the Bucs' 53-man roster out of training camp, according to a report from The Athletic on Friday afternoon. 

NFL teams have to cut down from 80-man camp rosters to a 53-man roster by Saturday. This offseason has, of course, been a weird one, and players such as Davis and other late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents haven't had the opportunity to make their case in preseason games. 

Davis, though, did enough to impress. The 6-foot-1, 308-pounder is in good company, too. Under defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Davis will be part of a unit that also features former Husker defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and former Nebraska linebacker Lavonte David. 

Davis led Nebraska as a senior in both sacks (eight) and tackles for loss (11.5). Then he turned heads at the NFL Draft Combine — as did his brother Carlos, a sixth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers — by running 4.75 seconds in the 40-yard dash at 308 pounds. 

Also Friday, the NFL conditionally reinstated former Nebraska pass-rusher Randy Gregory. 

Gregory can report back to to the Cowboys on Sept. 7, per a league release, and begin practicing on Oct. 5. Gregory has not played in the NFL since he was indefinitely suspended in February 2019 for a violation of the league's substance abuse policy while on a previous conditional reinstatement. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

