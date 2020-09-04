Report: Former Husker DL Khalil Davis cracks Tampa Bay's opening roster; Gregory reinstated

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their regular season Sept. 13 at New Orleans, the focus will understandably be on quarterback Tom Brady and several other big-name offseason additions.
But former Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis will be there, too.
The sixth-round draft pick cracked the Bucs' 53-man roster out of training camp, according to a report from The Athletic on Friday afternoon.
NFL teams have to cut down from 80-man camp rosters to a 53-man roster by Saturday. This offseason has, of course, been a weird one, and players such as Davis and other late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents haven't had the opportunity to make their case in preseason games.
Davis, though, did enough to impress. The 6-foot-1, 308-pounder is in good company, too. Under defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Davis will be part of a unit that also features former Husker defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and former Nebraska linebacker Lavonte David.
Davis led Nebraska as a senior in both sacks (eight) and tackles for loss (11.5). Then he turned heads at the NFL Draft Combine — as did his brother Carlos, a sixth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers — by running 4.75 seconds in the 40-yard dash at 308 pounds.
Also Friday, the NFL conditionally reinstated former Nebraska pass-rusher Randy Gregory.
Gregory can report back to to the Cowboys on Sept. 7, per a league release, and begin practicing on Oct. 5. Gregory has not played in the NFL since he was indefinitely suspended in February 2019 for a violation of the league's substance abuse policy while on a previous conditional reinstatement.
