Report: Former Husker DB Amukamara to sign with Las Vegas Raiders
Lions Bears Football

Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) reacts to a defensive stop against the Detroit Lions during the second half of a game in Chicago on Sunday.

 Charlie Neibergall, The Associated Press

Prince Amukamara has a new NFL home. 

The veteran defensive back and former Nebraska standout agreed in principle to a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to an NFL Network report. 

Amukamara spent the past three years with the Chicago Bears and 2016 with the Jacksonville Jaguars after he began his career by playing five seasons for the New York Giants. 

Reports: Former Husker Enunwa will miss another season with neck injury

In all, Amukamara, native of Glendale, Arizona, has started 99 of 113 career games over nine seasons and has 10 career interceptions, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. 

Amukamara, 30, was drafted 19th overall by the Giants in the 2011 NFL Draft and is Nebraska's most recent first-round draft pick. 

A 6-foot and 205-pound cornerback, Amukamara was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 pick at Nebraska. In 2010, he was the conference's defensive player of the year and earned All-America honors. 

The details of Amukamara's deal with the Raiders were not immediately reported. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

