Red Report: NU to add 'all-encompassing' director of player development; losing Wan'Dale 'frustrating'; Farmer recovering

“That role is almost all-encompassing, and if you have a really good guy in that role, it takes a lot off everybody else’s plate and it helps the players out a lot.”

The head coach said Brown still will be around and may even be able to be more involved with the offensive staff.

“He’s getting old, even though he’s my hero,” Frost said with a smile. “Maybe going over to the dorms three times a week wasn’t in his wheelhouse. I think we can help him and the rest of the coaches by having the right guy that the players trust.”

Frost said that, while he knows the pandemic had effects beyond anybody’s control, he felt it was important to have boots on the ground in terms of helping young players assimilate on campus, particularly after five freshmen transferred out of the program over the past few months.

“I think it was highlighted by having a handful of kids that left before the season even started,” he said. “Having somebody to make sure that they get integrated into life here, feel comfortable. This was a hard year from that standpoint. That’s why there’s 1,476 kids in the portal.