Red Report: NU to add 'all-encompassing' director of player development; losing Wan'Dale 'frustrating'; Farmer recovering

Nebraska coach Scott Frost confirmed Friday that Ron Brown is transitioning roles and no longer will be the Huskers’ director of player development.
Frost isn’t quite sure what Brown’s title will be going forward.
“Not as of yet, other than 'One of Coach Frost’s heroes,'" the head coach said.
Brown, a former NU assistant coach, will have his hands in myriad elements going forward, but Nebraska is hiring a new director of player development, too.
Frost said he knows who the hire will be and that it’s from outside of the program, but that there’s still red tape that prevented him from saying who it was on Friday.
One thing is for sure: It’s a role that’s become more common — and arguably more important — in college football in recent years.
“Those guys are usually plugged in with the players," Frost said. "A perfect guy in that role is somebody that can relate to all the kids, regardless of background, and that the kids trust to go to if they have anything going on off the field. Somebody that has a relationship with compliance, somebody that has a relationship with academics and can make sure the kids are doing what they’re supposed to do. Somebody that has a relationship with everybody in housing, so if there’s an issue in the dorms, they can take care of it. May even have a relationship with campus police in case one of our kids gets picked up for jaywalking.
“That role is almost all-encompassing, and if you have a really good guy in that role, it takes a lot off everybody else’s plate and it helps the players out a lot.”
The head coach said Brown still will be around and may even be able to be more involved with the offensive staff.
“He’s getting old, even though he’s my hero,” Frost said with a smile. “Maybe going over to the dorms three times a week wasn’t in his wheelhouse. I think we can help him and the rest of the coaches by having the right guy that the players trust.”
Frost said that, while he knows the pandemic had effects beyond anybody’s control, he felt it was important to have boots on the ground in terms of helping young players assimilate on campus, particularly after five freshmen transferred out of the program over the past few months.
“I think it was highlighted by having a handful of kids that left before the season even started,” he said. “Having somebody to make sure that they get integrated into life here, feel comfortable. This was a hard year from that standpoint. That’s why there’s 1,476 kids in the portal.
"But we’re going to be a lot more conscious that we have the right people on board and approach things the right way and make sure the kids that enter our program get involved with things around the community and on campus a lot faster and try to do everything we can to make them feel at home immediately.”
'Frustrating' to lose Wan'Dale: Sophomore receiver Wan'Dale Robinson's decision to transfer was tough on Frost, who had nothing but good things to say about the talented slot man and NU's best pass-catcher in 2020.
“I adore the kid. He did everything we asked of him. He and I had a great relationship. I will never have anything bad to say about him,” Frost said.
However, “It’s frustrating when you put so much into someone and they decide they’re going to do something else. But that’s college football right now and that’s the climate we’re in. I will say I think we anticipated it and adjusted to it, and I really like what we have coming back at receiver, and I think in some ways it’s going to allow us to be closer to what we want to be on offense.
“Wan’Dale’s a really good kid and a good player and I’m sure he’ll have a lot of success, and so will we.”
Farmer recovering after injury: Redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer suffered a serious foot/ankle injury in a noncontact incident during warmups before NU played Purdue in early December.
Frost said Friday that Farmer has "a chance to be involved" when spring ball begins at the end of March and that there are only a couple of players on the roster who are looking at extensive absences due to injury.
Farmer is part of a talented young defensive corps that will push for playing time even with five seniors returning.
"Those guys know they'll have a chance to go earn their playing time," Frost said of his young defenders.