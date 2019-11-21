Nebraska head coach Scott Frost doesn't talk about day-to-day injuries, but he did say Thursday that he's "hopeful" that talented freshman receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will play again before the regular season is over.
That, of course, is only eight days away now with NU's game Saturday at Maryland and then a short turnaround Nov. 29 against Iowa at Memorial Stadium.
Robinson was injured late against Purdue on Nov. 2 and did not play against Wisconsin last week when the Huskers came off their bye week.
You have free articles remaining.
Robinson has already become just the fourth freshman in NU history to compile more than 1,000 all-purpose yards.
Other notes from Frost
* Frost said the Terps' defense is athletic and talented even though they haven't had good numbers so far this season. Maryland is coming off a bye week and, like Nebraska, has lost four straight games.
* Saturday's forecast calls for some rain and Frost said that only adds to the need to take care of the football, noting that his team has turned it over too many times this year and hasn't forced enough defensively.