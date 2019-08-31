Will Maurice Washington play Saturday against South Alabama?
Only time will tell.
No announcement is expected on Washington's status this morning. The sophomore running back was at the team hotel with his teammates and arrived at Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning.
He's expected to go through warm-ups, but then it's a matter of if he's actually going to play as his court proceedings continue in California.
NU head coach Scott Frost said Thursday that the decision would be made not only by the football staff but along with other university officials.
Washington's appearance at the hotel and in warm-ups doesn't guarantee he's going to play. For example, freshman linebacker Nick Henrich was also at the hotel, and he's been rehabilitating from shoulder surgery and isn't expected to be available until later in the season.
Players have warmed up in the past and not played.
Frost on Monday complimented the work junior college transfer Dedrick Mills -- listed as a co-starter with Washington -- has done during the summer and said he expects Mills, "will be on the field for our first play on Saturday."
So even if Washington isn't on the field to start, the categorical answer may not come until later. Perhaps he plays the second series or the second half. Perhaps he doesn't play at all. Perhaps he runs the opening kick back.
Will he or won't he?
At this point, only time will tell.
Dewitt happy to be back in action: Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt's been back to full coaching duties for all of preseason camp, but gameday is clearly still a special moment for him.
The Husker assistant was diagnosed with a form of throat cancer in January and lost more than 100 pounds through treatment this winter and spring.
8 months ago there was a question as to whether or not I’d be back. Thank you to my family and everyone who called, prayed, and checked on me. A special thank you to @SNCC2 and to the coaches back home that always checked on me. #GBR pic.twitter.com/tYoApeatmC— Jovan Dewitt (@Coach_Dewitt) August 31, 2019
Miller in line to start?: A pregame run of the Husker starters being introduced included junior Collin Miller next to senior Mohamed Barry at inside linebacker. If Miller does indeed start, it will be his first career start in 25 game appearances.
Miller, Barry and Will Honas will likely rotate heavily regardless of who starts.
Kicker news: Dylan Jorgensen, a freshman from Lincoln Southwest, was taking the first kicks with the specialists in warmups. Returning starter Barret Pickering is dressed but seems to be walking gingerly.
The Husker Sports radio network reported shortly before kickoff that Pickering is out.
Warner out: Sophomore wide receiver Kade Warner was not in uniform during pregame warmups. He's listed as a backup to Wan'Dale Robinson. Warner has missed time during fall camp because of injury.
Among the others not in uniform: Freshmen linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, freshman DB Myles Farmer, freshman offensive lineman Michael Lynn and reserve DL Ben Lingenfelter.
Nelson ready for debut: Freshman outside linebacker Garrett Nelson was the second defensive player out of the tunnel for warm-ups, following Mohamed Barry. Nelson, the Scottsbluff native, looped into the end zone and let out a scream.
Safe to say the young man is ready to go.
Think Garrett Nelson is ready to go today? Guy’s been in this stadium countless times. Today’s his first as a Nebraska player. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/MlQYTzMKHF— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) August 31, 2019
Light recruiting day: NU has several players on unoffcial visits but no known official visitors for the weekend.
Among the most notable: 2021 OT Trey Zuhn from Colorado, who spent several minutes chatting with 2020 verbal commit and four-star OT Turner Corcoran before the game.
Zuhn is already a coveted recruit in his own right. His older sister Riley is a freshman volleyball player at NU.
#Huskers 2020 verbal commit OL Turner Corcoran and 2021 OL target Trey Zuhn. pic.twitter.com/vzsOwi27qx— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) August 31, 2019
