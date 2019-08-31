Will Maurice Washington play Saturday against South Alabama?
Only time will tell.
No announcement is expected on Washington's status this morning. The sophomore running back was at the team hotel with his teammates and arrived at Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning.
He's expected to go through warm-ups, but then it's a matter of if he's actually going to play as his court proceedings continue in California.
NU head coach Scott Frost said Thursday that the decision would be made not only by the football staff but along with other university officials.
Washington's appearance at the hotel and in warm-ups doesn't guarantee he's going to play. For example, freshman linebacker Nick Henrich was also at the hotel, and he's been rehabilitating from shoulder surgery and isn't expected to be available until later in the season.
Players have warmed up in the past and not played.
Frost on Monday complimented the work junior college transfer Dedrick Mills -- listed as a co-starter with Washington -- has done during the summer and said he expects Mills, "will be on the field for our first play on Saturday."
So even if Washington isn't on the field to start, the categorical answer may not come until later. Perhaps he plays the second series or the second half. Perhaps he doesn't play at all. Perhaps he runs the opening kick back.
Will he or won't he?
At this point, only time will tell.