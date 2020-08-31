Pair of former Huskers, NFL veterans released Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pair of former Nebraska football players and NFL veterans were released on Monday as the league begins its major cutdowns toward final 53-man rosters.

Former first-round draft pick and defensive back Prince Amukamara was reportedly released by the Oakland Raiders and the New York Jets announced the release of kicker Brett Maher.

Amukamara, of course, was drafted 19th overall in 2011 and played his first five seasons with the New York Giants before a year in Jacksonville and three with the Chicago Bears. He signed this offseason with the Raiders, but now will be looking for a new team.

Maher, a Fremont native, spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys after a long stretch in the Canadian Football League. He had been competing with Sam Ficken for the place kicking job with the Jets.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

