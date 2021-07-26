OSU transfer Tyreke Johnson will wear No. 1, a departed OL and other roster notes

Brumfield (6-0, 185) graduated from Colgate in three years and then played in six games for TTU last year, mostly on special teams.

Franke and Jasek each impressed during workouts, and Franke, in particular, will have a chance to compete for the kickoff job right away.

Ten players came off the roster, including Yager and outside linebacker David Alston, who entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal several weeks ago.

The other eight are all walk-ons, which is relatively normal turnover for this time of year, and this round is not surprisingly centered on the specialists, where Nebraska has added several players this offseason. Punter Grant Detlefsen and place kickers Chase Contrerez and Gabe Heins are no longer listed on the Huskers.com roster.

When Nebraska opens camp Thursday, it will only be able to have 110 of the 155 players listed on the roster in attendance. Then, the rest can join the program once the school year begins. This year, that coincides with NU's first game week since the Huskers open the season Aug. 28 instead of the traditional Week 1.

