OSU transfer Tyreke Johnson will wear No. 1, a departed OL and other roster notes

Nebraska is slated to open preseason camp this week and the program updated its online roster ahead of its first practice.
In the most recent list, the lone scholarship player to be removed from the roster is freshman offensive lineman Branson Yager, a Class of 2021 signee who was originally expected to be a midyear enrollee but was never involved in spring ball and hasn’t been with the program since.
Elsewhere, NU formally added Ohio State transfer defensive back Tyreke Johnson, who will wear No. 1 for the Blackshirts.
The program also added the following players to the roster for the first time: Walk-on transfer place kickers Brendan Franke (Morningside University) and Josh Jasek (Iowa Western), walk-on wide receiver transfer Chancellor Brewington (Northern Arizona) and walk-on defensive back transfer Kyan Brumfield (Texas Tech).
Also, NU has a couple of new walk-on freshmen in quarterback Spencer Arceneaux (Mobile, Alabama) and wide receiver Truitt Robinson (Chandler, Arizona), the younger brother of defensive lineman Ty Robinson.
Brewington, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior, played in 21 games for NAU, but has not appeared in a game since 2018 when he caught 23 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. He took a redshirt due to injury in 2019 and most FCS teams did not play last fall.
Brumfield (6-0, 185) graduated from Colgate in three years and then played in six games for TTU last year, mostly on special teams.
Franke and Jasek each impressed during workouts, and Franke, in particular, will have a chance to compete for the kickoff job right away.
Ten players came off the roster, including Yager and outside linebacker David Alston, who entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal several weeks ago.
The other eight are all walk-ons, which is relatively normal turnover for this time of year, and this round is not surprisingly centered on the specialists, where Nebraska has added several players this offseason. Punter Grant Detlefsen and place kickers Chase Contrerez and Gabe Heins are no longer listed on the Huskers.com roster.
When Nebraska opens camp Thursday, it will only be able to have 110 of the 155 players listed on the roster in attendance. Then, the rest can join the program once the school year begins. This year, that coincides with NU's first game week since the Huskers open the season Aug. 28 instead of the traditional Week 1.
