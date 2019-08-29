Scott Frost didn’t delve into any specifics about three instances of disciplinary actions that are ongoing within his football program during his hour-long radio show on Thursday night, but he did outline some general philosophies on how he wants to handle problems when they crop up.
Frost and NU will decide at some point between Thursday and Saturday morning whether sophomore running back Maurice Washington will play in Week 1 against South Alabama even though, as of Thursday evening, there is no resolution in criminal proceedings against him in California.
While Washington may or may not play on Saturday, he’s been a full participant in preseason camp and has been part of the team since charges were first filed in February.
On Wednesday, meanwhile, NU announced indefinite suspensions for redshirt freshman wide receiver Andre Hunt and redshirt freshman tight end Katerian Legrone and did not elaborate on the reasoning.
“First of all, we’re going to treat every issue that comes up – and hopefully we don’t have any, but inevitably when you have 150 young men, if you take any cross-section of 150 young people on campus, it’d be hard to have 150 where you didn’t an issue,” Frost said. “First of all, we try to do everything we can to educate our guys, teach our guys the right way to do things, the right decisions to make. We have our coaches speak to them, guest speakers come in and speak to them.
“When we do have problems, we try to treat every situation as a unique situation and make the best decision we can.”
Frost said earlier Thursday that Washington’s status will be determined by not just the football staff but will include input from other people in the university.
Frost said one of the many things he admired about his head college coach and Hall of Famer Tom Osborne is that Osborne always tried to support his players and do what was right, even if he knew he was going to “take a little heat.”
“I think that’s what leaders do. They make the right decision even in the face of a little bit of criticism,” Frost said.
But, the head coach also made it clear there’s a limit.
“There are some things that athletes do, not just at Nebraska but other places, where they absolutely need to be removed from teams and suspended and/or never to be back,” Frost said. “Our players know there are certain things that are non-negotiables that they cannot do or they won’t play for our team. And then there are others where we want to try to help them as much as we can.
“It just comes down to each situation is unique and we do the best we can to make the best decision on a case-by-case basis.”