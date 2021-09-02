On radio, Husker DL coach updates status of Rogers, Feist; 'Polar Bear' sighting Saturday?

“He’s grown a lot. I love Colton. He’s everything that we want in a football player. When you go through recruiting, you’re trying to go through a checklist of what type of attributes does this guy have to have to play for us. He checks off all the boxes for us. We talk about, ‘Play like a Blackshirt’ in our room. No. 1 is play with passion. No. 2 is be accountable. He’s definitely a guy that checks those boxes off for us. Then he’s tough and he’s relentless. He only knows one speed and it’s 100%. He does that in practice time and time again. The last two things are we talk about being productive and competitive and he checks all those things off for us.”