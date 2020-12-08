Ohio State-Michigan is off. Will the Big Ten find a way to get Ohio State in the title game?

It's also possible Ohio State (5-0) plays Indiana (6-1) a second time if Purdue has to shut things down for the week. That would get Ohio State to six games.

National media members were campaigning on social media for an Ohio State-Texas A&M fill-in game. The Aggies, ranked No. 5 in the CFP rankings, had their Saturday game against Ole Miss canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Rebels.

Stewart Mandel, who writes about college football for The Athletic and was critical of Nebraska trying to schedule Tennessee-Chattanooga as a replacement foe on Oct, 31, was among those pushing for Ohio State-Texas A&M.

The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch also threw out the idea of Ohio State playing Maryland in a makeup game Saturday, and having Rutgers, the Terps' scheduled opponent, sit the week out with seven games played in the Scarlet Knights' pocket.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano told NJ.com that seven consecutive games against Big Ten teams has taken a toll on his team.

"“I think (playing eight straight weeks) would be substantial, and then you throw the big one — COVID-19 — on top of it, and all the emotional, mental and physical wear and tear it’s had on them — I think it’s like anyone else in the country: it’s had an effect,’' Schiano said.

The Wolverines canceled last weekend’s game against Maryland because they had at least 12 positive COVID-19 cases within the football program, according to several reports.

