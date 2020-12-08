Ohio State-Michigan is off. Will the Big Ten find a way to get Ohio State in the title game?

The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with a late Big Ten football schedule with no bye weeks, has made for a challenging fall in the Big Ten.
It just got a lot more interesting Tuesday.
Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game against Ohio State because of the COVID-19 outbreaking within the program, and Purdue, which played Nebraska last Saturday, canceled Tuesday's practice to evaluate results of recent testing.
"The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. "We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making."
The cancelation has No. 4 Ohio State sitting at five games played, one below the conference-mandated minimum to be eligible for the Dec. 19 Big Ten championship game. Ohio State also had games against Maryland (COVID-19 issues at Maryland) and Illinois (issues at OSU) canceled.
The Big Ten, however, could decide Ohio State will still represent the East Division to avoid putting the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff hopes in jeopardy. Conferences receive $6 million, and another $2.43 million to cover expenses, for each team it has selected to the CFP semifinals.
It's also possible Ohio State (5-0) plays Indiana (6-1) a second time if Purdue has to shut things down for the week. That would get Ohio State to six games.
National media members were campaigning on social media for an Ohio State-Texas A&M fill-in game. The Aggies, ranked No. 5 in the CFP rankings, had their Saturday game against Ole Miss canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Rebels.
OK guys. Let's think about this for a second.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 8, 2020
The current CFP No. 4 (Ohio State) and No. 5 (Texas A&M) teams are both available THIS WEEKEND!
Make. It. Happen.
Stewart Mandel, who writes about college football for The Athletic and was critical of Nebraska trying to schedule Tennessee-Chattanooga as a replacement foe on Oct, 31, was among those pushing for Ohio State-Texas A&M.
The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch also threw out the idea of Ohio State playing Maryland in a makeup game Saturday, and having Rutgers, the Terps' scheduled opponent, sit the week out with seven games played in the Scarlet Knights' pocket.
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano told NJ.com that seven consecutive games against Big Ten teams has taken a toll on his team.
"“I think (playing eight straight weeks) would be substantial, and then you throw the big one — COVID-19 — on top of it, and all the emotional, mental and physical wear and tear it’s had on them — I think it’s like anyone else in the country: it’s had an effect,’' Schiano said.
The Wolverines canceled last weekend’s game against Maryland because they had at least 12 positive COVID-19 cases within the football program, according to several reports.
