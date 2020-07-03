Ohio State dominates BTN's all-decade team; no Huskers selected
topical
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ohio State dominates BTN's all-decade team; no Huskers selected

  • Updated
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 10/14/17

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) puts a move on Nebraska defensive back Dicaprio Bootle (23) in the first quarter of a 2017 contest at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Well, if you still wonder how Ohio State wins all those Big Ten championships, the list below sure puts things in perspective.

The Big Ten Network announced its all-decade football teams this week, and the group is dominated by 16 Buckeyes, including three Ohio State quarterbacks.

To no surprise, there were no Huskers on the list. In fact, the three newest members to the Big Ten Conference — NU, Maryland and Rutgers — combined for zero representatives on the all-decade team.

Could one make a case for former Husker linebacker Lavonte David? Possibly, but he only played one season in the Big Ten.

Outside of Northwestern, every other school landed at least one player on the teams.

Ohio State's J.T. Barrett was named the first-team quarterback. The Buckeyes' Braxton Miller and Dwayne Haskins also were honored. Ohio State has won four Big Ten championships since 2010.

The running back spots are loaded, led by Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor. Not even former Badger Montee Ball could crack the second team.

Wisconsin had nine players picked. Iowa had eight, Michigan six and Penn State four.

The Big Ten all-decade teams were selected by a panel of 24 people, mostly national media members and BTN personalities.

First-team offense

QB, J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

RB, Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

RB, Saquon Barkley, Penn State

WR, Allen Robinson, Penn State

WR, Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

TE, Jake Butt, Michigan

OT, Brandon Scherff, Iowa

OT, Taylor Lewan, Michigan

OG, Michael Deiter, Wisconsin

OG, Dan Feeney, Indiana

C, Billy Price, Ohio State

All-purpose, Braxton Miller, Ohio State

Second-team defense

DL, Chase Young, Ohio State

DL, Joey Bosa, Ohio State

DL, J.J. Watt, Wisconsin

DL, Ryan Kerrigan, Purdue

LB, Josey Jewell, Iowa

LB, Chris Borland, Wisconsin

LB, Devin Bush, Michigan

CB, Desmond King, Iowa

DB, Darqueze Dennard, Michigan State

S, Antoine Winfield, Minnesota

S, Malik Hooker, Ohio State

P, Mike Sadler, Michigan State

All-purpose, Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

Coach, Urban Meyer, Ohio State

Second-team offense

QB, Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

RB, Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State

RB, Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin

WR, Rondale Moore, Purdue

WR, Jared Abbrederis, Wisconsin

TE, T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

OT, Gabe Garimi, Wisconsin

OT, Taylor Decker, Ohio State

OG, Stefen Wisniewski, Penn State

OG, Kevin Zeitler, Wisconsin

C, Pat Elflein, Ohio State

All-purpose, Denard Robinson, Michigan

K, Griffin Oakes, Indiana

Second-team defense

DL, Nick Bosa, Ohio State

DL, Shilique Calhoun, Michigan State

DL, A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

DL, Maurice Hurst, Michigan

DL, Whitney Mercilus, Illinois

LB, Ryan Shazier, Ohio State

LB, T.J. Watt, Wisconsin

LB, Michael Mauti, Penn State

CB, Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

CB, Josh Jackson, Iowa

S, Amani Hooker, Iowa

S, Vonn Bell, Ohio State

P, Cameron Johnston, Ohio State

Coach, Mark Dantonio, Michigan State

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Tags

