Ohio State dominates BTN's all-decade team; no Huskers selected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Well, if you still wonder how Ohio State wins all those Big Ten championships, the list below sure puts things in perspective.

The Big Ten Network announced its all-decade football teams this week, and the group is dominated by 16 Buckeyes, including three Ohio State quarterbacks.

To no surprise, there were no Huskers on the list. In fact, the three newest members to the Big Ten Conference — NU, Maryland and Rutgers — combined for zero representatives on the all-decade team.

Could one make a case for former Husker linebacker Lavonte David? Possibly, but he only played one season in the Big Ten.

Outside of Northwestern, every other school landed at least one player on the teams.

Ohio State's J.T. Barrett was named the first-team quarterback. The Buckeyes' Braxton Miller and Dwayne Haskins also were honored. Ohio State has won four Big Ten championships since 2010.

The running back spots are loaded, led by Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor. Not even former Badger Montee Ball could crack the second team.

Wisconsin had nine players picked. Iowa had eight, Michigan six and Penn State four.