Ohio State dominates BTN's all-decade team; no Huskers selected

Well, if you still wonder how Ohio State wins all those Big Ten championships, the list below sure puts things in perspective.
The Big Ten Network announced its all-decade football teams this week, and the group is dominated by 16 Buckeyes, including three Ohio State quarterbacks.
To no surprise, there were no Huskers on the list. In fact, the three newest members to the Big Ten Conference — NU, Maryland and Rutgers — combined for zero representatives on the all-decade team.
Could one make a case for former Husker linebacker Lavonte David? Possibly, but he only played one season in the Big Ten.
Outside of Northwestern, every other school landed at least one player on the teams.
Ohio State's J.T. Barrett was named the first-team quarterback. The Buckeyes' Braxton Miller and Dwayne Haskins also were honored. Ohio State has won four Big Ten championships since 2010.
The running back spots are loaded, led by Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor. Not even former Badger Montee Ball could crack the second team.
Wisconsin had nine players picked. Iowa had eight, Michigan six and Penn State four.
The Big Ten all-decade teams were selected by a panel of 24 people, mostly national media members and BTN personalities.
First-team offense
QB, J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
RB, Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
RB, Saquon Barkley, Penn State
WR, Allen Robinson, Penn State
WR, Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
TE, Jake Butt, Michigan
OT, Brandon Scherff, Iowa
OT, Taylor Lewan, Michigan
OG, Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
OG, Dan Feeney, Indiana
C, Billy Price, Ohio State
All-purpose, Braxton Miller, Ohio State
Second-team defense
DL, Chase Young, Ohio State
DL, Joey Bosa, Ohio State
DL, J.J. Watt, Wisconsin
DL, Ryan Kerrigan, Purdue
LB, Josey Jewell, Iowa
LB, Chris Borland, Wisconsin
LB, Devin Bush, Michigan
CB, Desmond King, Iowa
DB, Darqueze Dennard, Michigan State
S, Antoine Winfield, Minnesota
S, Malik Hooker, Ohio State
P, Mike Sadler, Michigan State
All-purpose, Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
Coach, Urban Meyer, Ohio State
Second-team offense
QB, Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
RB, Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State
RB, Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin
WR, Rondale Moore, Purdue
WR, Jared Abbrederis, Wisconsin
TE, T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
OT, Gabe Garimi, Wisconsin
OT, Taylor Decker, Ohio State
OG, Stefen Wisniewski, Penn State
OG, Kevin Zeitler, Wisconsin
C, Pat Elflein, Ohio State
All-purpose, Denard Robinson, Michigan
K, Griffin Oakes, Indiana
Second-team defense
DL, Nick Bosa, Ohio State
DL, Shilique Calhoun, Michigan State
DL, A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
DL, Maurice Hurst, Michigan
DL, Whitney Mercilus, Illinois
LB, Ryan Shazier, Ohio State
LB, T.J. Watt, Wisconsin
LB, Michael Mauti, Penn State
CB, Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
CB, Josh Jackson, Iowa
S, Amani Hooker, Iowa
S, Vonn Bell, Ohio State
P, Cameron Johnston, Ohio State
Coach, Mark Dantonio, Michigan State
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
