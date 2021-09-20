NU's Deontai Williams explains a savvy veteran move — and why he's mad he didn't capitalize on it

Deontai Williams didn’t need to be reminded about which of Oklahoma’s offensive pass plays went for the longest gain of the day on Saturday during the Sooners’ 23-16 victory over Nebraska.

The Husker senior safety knew immediately.

“Yeah, trick play,” he said before a reporter could finish the question.

The fact that the Sooners didn't get more than that on any pass play speaks to the fact that Nebraska’s defense did a really good job of keeping the explosive OU attack in check.

Williams, though, wished he could have that one back. His veteran savvy identified that a trick play was at hand. He took the blame for not communicating what he saw.

The play before, freshman Mario Williams blocked Deontai Williams and the two got tangled up near the end of the play. On the next snap, the OU receiver lined up in the backfield behind quarterback Spencer Rattler in the pistol, but the veteran NU safety knew something wasn’t right.

“I (saw) the wide receiver didn’t have his gloves on,” Deontai Williams said. “I was like, ‘Aw, shoot.’ But I didn’t tell nobody. So, it’s kind of my fault.”