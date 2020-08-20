Notes from the Huskers' updated roster; Four Huskers on Senior Bowl list

Nebraska added a dozen players to its online roster recently including freshman scholarship punter Daniel Cerni, who recently arrived in Lincoln from Australia.
None of the additions — which also included 11 walk-ons — came as a surprise, as all had been reported previously. Still, the updated online roster gives a clear look at where the Huskers stand with a very cloudy path forward toward a potential winter/spring season.
A couple of quick notes:
* NU has 156 players on its roster now, right about the maximum number it carried last year. The breakdown: 79 scholarship and 77 walk-ons. All but 25 (11 seniors and 14 redshirt juniors) have joined the program since coach Scott Frost took over.
* Two players came off the roster in senior walk-on defensive back Eli Sullivan and walk-on offensive lineman Garrett Nuss.
A school spokesman confirmed Sullivan is a medical retirement.
Sullivan was the Huskers' 2019 special teams player of the year. He made 12 tackles overall on the season and appeared in every game, including some spot duty in the secondary. The Longmont, Colorado native would have had one year of eligibility remaining. He appeared in 24 career games and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten winner.
* In addition to Cerni, the recently added players include 11 walk-ons: Freshmen WR Barron Miles Jr., RB Jaquez Yant, P Sami Khawja, PK Ryan Novosel, ILB Drew Monin and WR Mattias Algarin; redshirt freshman OL Ezra Miller; junior DB Darius Moore; senior PK Connor Culp, TE Jared Bubak and WR Levi Falck.
Four Huskers on Senior Bowl list: The Senior Bowl put out a list of its top 250 seniors in the country on Thursday and Nebraska's small senior class was well-represented.
Left tackle Brenden Jaimes, defensive back Dicaprio Bootle, safety Deontai Williams and outside linebacker JoJo Domann all made the list.
The Senior Bowl is the highest profile collegiate all-star game and is always heavily scouted by NFL personnel. The 2021 version is slated for Jan. 30, though as with much of the sports world, that is more likely than usual to change.
It is also possible that the game will be more important than ever if players like NU's quartet don't get the chance to play at all in the coming months or if no second-semester season ends up happening.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
