Notes from the Huskers' updated roster; Four Huskers on Senior Bowl list

Nebraska added a dozen players to its online roster recently including freshman scholarship punter Daniel Cerni, who recently arrived in Lincoln from Australia.

None of the additions — which also included 11 walk-ons — came as a surprise, as all had been reported previously. Still, the updated online roster gives a clear look at where the Huskers stand with a very cloudy path forward toward a potential winter/spring season.

A couple of quick notes:

* NU has 156 players on its roster now, right about the maximum number it carried last year. The breakdown: 79 scholarship and 77 walk-ons. All but 25 (11 seniors and 14 redshirt juniors) have joined the program since coach Scott Frost took over.

* Two players came off the roster in senior walk-on defensive back Eli Sullivan and walk-on offensive lineman Garrett Nuss.

A school spokesman confirmed Sullivan is a medical retirement.

Sullivan was the Huskers' 2019 special teams player of the year. He made 12 tackles overall on the season and appeared in every game, including some spot duty in the secondary. The Longmont, Colorado native would have had one year of eligibility remaining. He appeared in 24 career games and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten winner.